Thirsty Horse Saloon, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read food stories documented the expansion of several longtime Alamo City concepts.

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 3:37 pm

click to enlarge A rendering of the new Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St. - COURTESY IMAGE / DOUGLAS ARCHITECTS
Courtesy Image / Douglas Architects
A rendering of the new Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.
The Current's most-read food stories this week documented the expansion of several longtime Alamo City concepts, including Thirsty Horse's new backyard patio and El Chivito's second location.

Perhaps the highest-profile of those, however, involved the massive glow-up for Southtown favorite Rosario's. This week, the restaurant's owners revealed the much-anticipated project is expected to start serving in late August.

From the numbers, it also appears that readers wanted to get the deets surrounding homegrown coffee purveyor Olla Express Café making its H-E-B debut and a raft of Father's Day meal deals.

Read on for more.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

