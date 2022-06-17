Thirsty Horse Saloon, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Douglas Architects A rendering of the new Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

The's most-read food stories this week documented the expansion of several longtime Alamo City concepts, including Thirsty Horse's new backyard patio and El Chivito's second location.Perhaps the highest-profile of those, however, involved the massive glow-up for Southtown favorite Rosario's. This week, the restaurant's owners revealed the much-anticipated project is expected to start serving in late August.From the numbers, it also appears that readers wanted to get the deets surrounding homegrown coffee purveyor Olla Express Café making its H-E-B debut and a raft of Father's Day meal deals.Read on for more.