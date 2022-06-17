Thirsty Horse Saloon, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Perhaps the highest-profile of those, however, involved the massive glow-up for Southtown favorite Rosario's. This week, the restaurant's owners revealed the much-anticipated project is expected to start serving in late August.
From the numbers, it also appears that readers wanted to get the deets surrounding homegrown coffee purveyor Olla Express Café making its H-E-B debut and a raft of Father's Day meal deals.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio’s Thirsty Horse Saloon unveils massive back patio, music stage
- San Antonio Mexican restaurant Rosario's eyes August opening for new Southtown location
- El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas opens second location on San Antonio’s West Side
- These San Antonio restaurants and bars are offering deals for Dad this Father's Day
- San Antonio coffee vendor Olla Express' bottled raw piloncillo syrup now on H-E-B shelves