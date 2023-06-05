VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop coming to San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood this fall

Co-owner Erik Ureta is a former brewer at San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Co. and Second Pitch Beer Co.

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop will open in San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood this fall. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop will open in San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood this fall.
New craft brewing operation Thirsty Pups Brewery & Bottle Shop will make its debut this fall in Castle Hills, online news site What Now San Antonio reports.

Co-owner Erik Ureta — a former brewer at Alamo Beer Co. and Second Pitch Beer Co., both based in San Antonio — told WNSA that the venture will take over a 1,805-square-foot space at 2211 NW Military Highway sometime between August and October.

Ureta and business partner Audra Perkins plan to serve six to eight house brews along with a variety of other Texas-produced beers and ales, according to the report. The taproom will offer a bar and small lounge area along with standalone and communal tables.

Thirsty Pups will focus on the beer and leave food to nearby providers, according to WNSA. European Dumplings Cafe, Sonic Drive-In and Sushishima Japanese Restaurant are all within walking distance.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

