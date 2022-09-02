Three San Antonio coffee spots make Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada list

The Alamo City is repped by Theory Coffee Company, Brevity Coffee and Cajun Coffee Shack in the rankings.

Fri, Sep 2, 2022

San Antonio’s Brevity Coffee is one of Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada. - Instagram / brevitycoffee
San Antonio’s Brevity Coffee is one of Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada.
Caffeine fiends may want to add San Antonio’s Theory Coffee Company, Brevity Coffee and Cajun Coffee Shack to their must-try list. The trio of local spots this week made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada.

The online review site searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to sip on a cup of coffee, whether you prefer yours hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended.

Yelp officials said they identified businesses in the coffee shop category, then ranked those spots using factors including — but not limited to — the total volume and ratings of reviews.

San Antonio’s Theory Coffee Company — a specialty coffee trailer located at 2347 Nacogdoches Rd. — ranked at number 43, followed by mini-chain Brevity Coffee.

Brevity has expanded to a number of small, drive-thru-only buildings across the Alamo City’s north side since its inception in 2019. In May of this year, the company opened a satellite location at the South Side’s new Tech Port Center + Arena.

Veteran-owned espresso stand Cajun Coffee Shack, 11618 Farm-to-Market 1957, clocked in at number 55, with reviews noting its marriage of influences from Louisiana culture and the Pacific Northwest.

For more info on these and a slew of other locally-based coffee joints, check out the Current's recent slideshow on the subject.

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up

Press Coffee4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.comIf you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa
Theory Coffee 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com This locally-owned coffee trailer offers quality brews to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. Grab an iced latte — a fan favorite — to escape the hustle and bustle. Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee Shotgun House Coffee Roasters1333 Buena Vista St., (254) 913-9031, shotgunhouseroasters.comTucked away inside a longtime sewing factory turned into a multi-suite creative space, Shotgun House Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee shop and roastery. Owner Eddie Laughlin uses a San Franciscan roaster that can process approximately 25 pounds in an hour. Satisfy your coffee needs here.Photo via Instagram / shotgunhouseroasters Tandem310 Riverside Dr., (210) 455-5400, tandem-satx.comBike-themed beverage shop Tandem offers a vast array of coffee and espresso drinks as well as alcoholic beverages. Its hours stretch from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., so the space serves as anywhere from a study space to a night out to an early morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / tandemsatx Vice Coffee123 Heiman St., instagram.com/viceversa.sanantonioVice Coffee offers a fun take on coffee featuring an Instagram-worthy interior filled with plants and vinyl records spinning all day. The shop is located in historic St. Paul Square, which has welcomed a growing number of new tenants in the last few years. Photo via Instagram / beautyhaussa Gold Coffee1913 S. Flores St., (210) 667-6141, facebook.com/San-Antonio-Gold-2256302247917620Gold Coffee has quickly become a fixture in the San Antonio coffee community, known for their fun, friendly atmosphere in their small Southtown space. They also offer good coffee of course, featuring beans roasted by Cat and Cloud in Santa Cruz, California. Photo by @thelocalbuzzz via Instagram / sanantoniogold Olla Express Café2015 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 763-7303 ollaexpresscafe.comAndrea Ley quit her full time job in 2017 to pursue a career in coffee, but with a new concept for the city of San Antonio. Preparing drinks as a tribute to the way coffee was brewed in Mexico, Olla Express Café started as a truck and now has a permanent brick and mortar on San Antonio's Northeast side. Photo via Instagram / ollaexpress
