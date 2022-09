Three San Antonio coffee spots make Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada list

Instagram / brevitycoffee San Antonio’s Brevity Coffee is one of Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada.

Instagram / theorycoffee Theory Coffee Company is owned and operated by Mark Vollmer, Jr.

Instagram / cajuncoffeeshack Veteran-owned espresso stand Cajun Coffee Shack.

Caffeine fiends may want to add San Antonio’s Theory Coffee Company, Brevity Coffee and Cajun Coffee Shack to their must-try list. The trio of local spots this week made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada The online review site searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to sip on a cup of coffee, whether you prefer yours hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended.Yelp officials said they identified businesses in the coffee shop category, then ranked those spots using factors including — but not limited to — the total volume and ratings of reviews.San Antonio’s Theory Coffee Company — a specialty coffee trailer located at 2347 Nacogdoches Rd. — ranked at number 43, followed by mini-chain Brevity Coffee Brevity has expanded to a number of small, drive-thru-only buildings across the Alamo City’s north side since its inception in 2019. In May of this year, the company opened a satellite location at the South Side’s new Tech Port Center + Arena Veteran-owned espresso stand Cajun Coffee Shack, 11618 Farm-to-Market 1957, clocked in at number 55, with reviews noting its marriage of influences from Louisiana culture and the Pacific Northwest.For more info on these and a slew of other locally-based coffee joints, check out the Current's recent slideshow on the subject.