Tickets to holiday sweets-and-cocktails event Dulce, benefiting San Antonio's DoSeum, now on sale

Dulce transforms the DoSeum into a one-night winter wonderland, replete with sweets, a cocktail competition and live performances.

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 10:35 am

click to enlarge The DoSeum is loaded at 2800 Broadway. - Courtesy Photo / DoSeum
Courtesy Photo / DoSeum
The DoSeum is loaded at 2800 Broadway.
'Tis the season to start planning for holiday shindigs, and San Antonio’s DoSeum is gearing up to host adults-only food event Dulce on Friday, Dec. 16.

Dulce is returning to the children's museum for its fourth iteration, offering seasonal eats, sweets and handmade treats in addition to a holiday-themed cocktail competition featuring top Alamo City bars.

click to enlarge Live performers are part of the show at Dulce. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Live performers are part of the show at Dulce.
Dulce transforms the Doseum into a one-night winter wonderland, replete with live performers and immersive photo opps, according to organizers. As with years past, vendors will post up in an artisan marketplace so attendees can shop for holiday gifts while they imbibe.

The event will run 7-11 p.m. at the DoSeum, 2800 Broadway. A portion of proceeds will benefit the museum's 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. 

GA tickets are now available for $50 and include access to all food and drink, museum exhibits, the vendor marketplace and entertainment. For an additional $30, VIP ticket holders will get early admission, valet parking and custom swag items.

$50-$80, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, DoSeum, 2800 Broadway, dulcesanantonio.com.

A guest indulges in a sweet and boozy treat at a prior Dulce event. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
A guest indulges in a sweet and boozy treat at a prior Dulce event.
About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
