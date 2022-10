Tickets to holiday sweets-and-cocktails event Dulce, benefiting San Antonio's DoSeum, now on sale

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / DoSeum The DoSeum is loaded at 2800 Broadway.

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Live performers are part of the show at Dulce.

Jaime Monzon A guest indulges in a sweet and boozy treat at a prior Dulce event.

'Tis the season to start planning for holiday shindigs, and San Antonio’s DoSeum is gearing up to host adults-only food event Dulce on Friday, Dec. 16.Dulce is returning to the children's museum for its fourth iteration, offering seasonal eats, sweets and handmade treats in addition to a holiday-themed cocktail competition featuring top Alamo City bars.Dulce transforms the Doseum into a one-night winter wonderland, replete with live performers and immersive photo opps, according to organizers. As with years past, vendors will post up in an artisan marketplace so attendees can shop for holiday gifts while they imbibe.The event will run 7-11 p.m. at the DoSeum, 2800 Broadway. A portion of proceeds will benefit the museum's 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.GA tickets are now available for $50 and include access to all food and drink, museum exhibits, the vendor marketplace and entertainment. For an additional $30, VIP ticket holders will get early admission, valet parking and custom swag items.