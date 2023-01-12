Tickets to sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival now on sale

click to enlarge
Saturday’s fest will offer booze from San Antonio-based distilleries such as Devils River Whiskey and Ranger Creek Distilling.
Bourbon- and rye-loving San Antonians can now plan for the sixth annual Texas Whiskey Festival, slated for April 21-22 at the picturesque Star Hill Ranch outside of Austin.
In the past, the fest spanned two days, offering top-tier pricing for tickets to both a seated dinner on Friday and a daylong traditional festival experience on Saturday. However, this year, attendees myst purchase tickets for each day separately.
The Friday, April 21 VIP dinner is a seated event featuring multiple courses paired with whiskeys from select Texas distilleries, including rare selections. Not all distilleries slated to serve samples Saturday will do so during the Friday dinner.
Saturday’s event will offer booze from distilleries including Devils River Whiskey, Silver Star Spirits, Ranger Creek Distilling and Milam & Greene, onsite food trucks and a dueling piano concert to finish off the evening.
The fest is offering two tiers of ticket pricing for Saturday, the more expensive of which also includes sips of limited edition pours, educational classes, early entry at 4:30 p.m. and a complimentary cigar.
Tickets are available online
.
$20-$100, April 21-22, Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Road, txwhiskeyfest.com
.
