TikTok food critic Keith Lee plans Texas trip

Instagram / keith_lee125 TikTok food critic Keith Lee will soon hit Houston.

Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee will soon share thoughts on Texas eateries with his more than 14 million followers, starting with Houston.The former MMA fighter is known for his straightforward and blunt food reviews on TikTok, racking up visits to small, mom-and-pop eateries in Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Chicago and Atlanta since he launched his profile in 2021.Lee took to the video content platform Monday to announce that he’d soon be traveling to Houston, and asked followers to suggest family- and locally owned restaurants for him to try. He wasn’t completely forthcoming with details about when he’d be in town, instead just hinting that, “we are gonna enjoy Thanksgiving as a family and it's on and popping.”The content creator typically orders his eats to-go and reviews the food in his car.magazine said that, following a visit from Lee, restaurants have reported an immediate boom in sales, long lines, and new customers.Lee’s followers expressed excitement about his visit, adding that he should make his way to other Texas cities, such as Seguin, McAllen, San Leon and — of course — San Antonio.