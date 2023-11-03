TJs Hamburgers, Insomnia Cookies: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Bakery Lorraine's Halloween offerings and Chiflada's upcoming 'period pantry' also made this week's top food news.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 3:50 pm

TJ's Hamburgers celebrated 50 years in March.
Screenshot / Google Maps
TJ's Hamburgers celebrated 50 years in March.
In the Current's most-read food story of the week, San Antonio readers said goodbye to TJ's Hamburgers, a local institution that shut its doors after 50 years of serving the South Side.

TJ's wasn't the only restaurant to cease operation this week, however. The SA location of Hawaii-based chain Wow Wow Lemonade also closed its doors, which racked up lots of reads.

It wasn't all bad news in the world of San Antonio dining, though. Locals with a sweet tooth have something to celebrate, since Insomnia Cookies is preparing to open a Northwest San Antonio location to satisfy late-night cravings.

Read on for more.
