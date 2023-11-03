TJs Hamburgers, Insomnia Cookies: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Screenshot / Google Maps TJ's Hamburgers celebrated 50 years in March.

In thes most-read food story of the week, San Antonio readers said goodbye to TJ's Hamburgers, a local institution that shut its doors after 50 years of serving the South Side.TJ's wasn't the only restaurant to cease operation this week, however. The SA location of Hawaii-based chain Wow Wow Lemonade also closed its doors, which racked up lots of reads.It wasn't all bad news in the world of San Antonio dining, though. Locals with a sweet tooth have something to celebrate, since Insomnia Cookies is preparing to open a Northwest San Antonio location to satisfy late-night cravings.Read on for more.