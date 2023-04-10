Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar plans San Antonio location inside the Shops at La Cantera

[
click to enlarge
Facebook / Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama expects to complete work on its first SA restaurant in October.
Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, an island-themed restaurant chain connected to the well-known clothing and furniture lines, is looking to dig its toes into the sand in San Antonio.
The brand will open a $1 million eatery at the Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Parkway, a breezy walk from its retail outpost, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Seattle-based Tommy Bahama operates 15 restaurants, spread from New York to Hawaii, including one in the Dallas suburb of Plano and another in The Woodlands, north of Houston. This will be its first dining spot in the Alamo City.
Officials with the chain were unavailable for immediate comment. However, renovation work on its La Cantera location is expected to wrap up this October, according to the TDLR filing.
Seafood items such as ahi tuna tacos and miso king salmon bowls figure into the restaurants' online menus along with Tiki drinks and other tropical cocktails.
