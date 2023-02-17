Top Ranked Restaurants, Side Chicks: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The top two stories in San Antonio food news saw two local eateries make Texas Monthly's 2023 Best New Restaurants list and three land on Yelp's list of Texas' most romantic dining places. Folks also wanted more details about a new concept from the founder of vegan outfit Project Pollo, as well as a new company that's created hemp-infused, non-alcoholic spirits.
Readers also went wild for details surrounding the launch of the second annual San Antonio Icehouse Week, which will benefit local entrepreneur resource LiftFund.
Read on for more.
- Two San Antonio dining spots make Texas Monthly's 2023 Best New Restaurants list
- Three San Antonio restaurants land on Yelp's list of Texas' most romantic dining places
- Founder of San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo debuts concept offering real chicken on its menu
- San Antonio Icehouse Week will celebrate city's outdoor drinking spots with discounts and prizes
- San Antonio-based company looks to build buzz around its non-alcoholic, hemp-infused spirits
