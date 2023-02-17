Top Ranked Restaurants, Side Chicks: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / restaurantclaudine Restaurant Claudine earned a spot on Texas Monthly's list thanks in part to its exquisite desserts.

This week's most-readfood news centered around SA restaurants that are making waves across the Lone Star State, as well as openings and a charitable weeklong event. Let's jump in.The top two stories in San Antonio food news saw two local eateries make's 2023 Best New Restaurants list and three land on Yelp's list of Texas' most romantic dining places. Folks also wanted more details about a new concept from the founder of vegan outfit Project Pollo, as well as a new company that's created hemp-infused, non-alcoholic spirits.Readers also went wild for details surrounding the launch of the second annual San Antonio Icehouse Week, which will benefit local entrepreneur resource LiftFund.Read on for more.