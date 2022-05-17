Torchy’s Tacos plans sixth San Antonio location, this one on the far West Side

click to enlarge
Instagram / scorry
Torchy’s Tacos is eyeing San Antonio’s far Westside for its sixth Alamo City installation.
Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is eyeing the far West Side for its sixth Alamo City location, MySA reports
. The SeaWorld-area store will open by early 2023.
Torchy's officials told the news site that the new restaurant, located at 9602 State Highway 151, suite 101, will span 3,800 square feet and include both indoor and patio seating.
The location puts the chain near other Tex-Mex spots including Las Palapas and Grand Tequila, along with outlets from Dutch Bros Coffee, Willie's Grill and Icehouse and Panera, MySA also reports.
Since launching its 2006 launch, Torchy’s grown into a “craft casual” brand with more than 100 locations in 11 states. The chain made its Alamo City debut in 2014 with a shop in Lincoln Heights. A New Braunfels location
is also scheduled to open this fall.
The brand is facilitating its rapid expansion via a $400 million cash injection
it received in late 2020 from a group of investors.
