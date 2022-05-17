Torchy’s Tacos plans sixth San Antonio location, this one on the far West Side

The Austin-based brand plans to open the new store near SeaWorld by early 2023.

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Torchy’s Tacos is eyeing San Antonio’s far Westside for its sixth Alamo City installation. - INSTAGRAM / SCORRY
Instagram / scorry
Torchy’s Tacos is eyeing San Antonio’s far Westside for its sixth Alamo City installation.
Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos is eyeing the far West Side for its sixth Alamo City location, MySA reports. The SeaWorld-area store will open by early 2023.

Torchy's officials told the news site that the new restaurant, located at 9602 State Highway 151, suite 101, will span 3,800 square feet and include both indoor and patio seating.

The location puts the chain near other Tex-Mex spots including Las Palapas and Grand Tequila, along with outlets from Dutch Bros Coffee, Willie's Grill and Icehouse and Panera, MySA also reports.  

Since launching its 2006 launch, Torchy’s grown into a “craft casual” brand with more than 100 locations in 11 states. The chain made its Alamo City debut in 2014 with a shop in Lincoln Heights.  A New Braunfels location is also scheduled to open this fall. 

The brand is facilitating its rapid expansion via a $400 million cash injection it received in late 2020 from a group of investors.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

Trending

Wayback Burgers opening third San Antonio location, this one in northwest part of the city

By Nina Rangel

Wayback Burgers is known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.

Caterer Don Strange opening restaurant at San Antonio's Estancia del Norte hotel this month

By Nina Rangel

Estancia del Norte will open Lazo with Don Strange May 23.

San Antonio-based Alamo Beer Co. and Twang partner on pickle michelada beer

By Nina Rangel

Twang and Alamo Beer Co.'s new spicy, tomato-based pickle beer, Special Dill-ivery Miche.

San Antonio bar Tony's Siesta to host Ilegal Mezcal pop-up with tattoos and rock show

By Nina Rangel

Ilegal Mezcal will bring its traveling pop-up Bar Ilegal to San Antonio's Lonesome Rose.

Also in Food & Drink

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us