Trailblazing San Marcos tiki joint LaniKai Lounge has permanently closed

The bar had been a destination for rum-loving cocktail enthusiasts since its inception in 2021.

Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 11:16 am

San Marcos' LaniKai Lounge has permanently closed. - Instagram / lanikailounge
After two years of serving classic tiki tipples in nearby San Marcos, the LaniKai Lounge has permanently closed.

A Jan. 1 Instagram post alerted fans to the news,.

“After bringing Tiki to San Marcos almost two years ago, LaniKai Lounge is permanently closed,” the post read. “We’d like to thank our regulars, who started out as strangers, and became our Ohana.”
Known for a menu chock-full of tiki classics such as Mai Tais, Pain Killers and Scorpion Bowls, Lani Kai was one of just a few tiki-focused bars situated between the Alamo City and Austin. It quickly became a destination for rum-loving cocktail enthusiasts after its inception in 2021.

The bar did not share a reason for the closure.

