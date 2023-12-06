LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill has reopened on San Antonio’s West side

The new location features an expansion of both the menu and physical footprint, which includes a patio.

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 1:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill's new West side location serves an array of Libyan, Tunisian and Arabic dishes. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill's new West side location serves an array of Libyan, Tunisian and Arabic dishes.
San Antonio foodies pining for the vibrant flavors of Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill, which closed its original location in February, can now get their fix in Alamo Ranch.  

Tripoli’s owners announced the opening of the far West Side restaurant, located at 1762 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 100, via a Wednesday social media post.

“The hustle and bustle of opening has been a thing and so in the midst of it all we never announced our opening…so, here it is [Instagram] fans,” the post read. “Tripoli’s is open at our new home in Alamo Ranch.”
The new Tripoli's is 11 miles northwest of its shuttered original location near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The owners closed the Southside eatery to work on the new spot in Alamo Ranch.

Originally opened in 2011, Tripoli’s serves up an array of Libyan, Tunisian and Arabic dishes, including beef and chicken shawarma, gyros and kebabs. The new location features an expansion of both the menu and the footprint, which now includes a patio.

The new Tripoli’s is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Supper Club to permanently close Dec. 23

By Nina Rangel

Sari Sari Supper Club will close permanently Dec. 23.

Three more tenants at San Antonio's Make Ready Market now open for business

By Nina Rangel

Make Ready Market is located at 203 W. 8th Street.

San Antonio's first and only Dirty Dough Cookies closes up shop after 6 months

By Nina Rangel

The Dirty Dough's Reverse with Reese's features fudge filling in a chocolate cookie that's triple-wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with a chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese's.

Chrissy Anthony, co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House, has died

By Nina Rangel

Co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House Chrisanthy “Chrissy” Anthony has died.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us