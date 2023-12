Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill has reopened on San Antonio’s West side

Screen Capture / Google Maps Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill's new West side location serves an array of Libyan, Tunisian and Arabic dishes.

San Antonio foodies pining for the vibrant flavors of Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill, which closed its original location in February, can now get their fix in Alamo Ranch.Tripoli’s owners announced the opening of the far West Side restaurant, located at 1762 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 100, via a Wednesday social media post.“The hustle and bustle of opening has been a thing and so in the midst of it all we never announced our opening…so, here it is [Instagram] fans,” the post read. “Tripoli’s is open at our new home in Alamo Ranch.”The new Tripoli's is 11 miles northwest of its shuttered original location near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The owners closed the Southside eatery to work on the new spot in Alamo Ranch.Originally opened in 2011, Tripoli’s serves up an array of Libyan, Tunisian and Arabic dishes, including beef and chicken shawarma, gyros and kebabs. The new location features an expansion of both the menu and the footprint, which now includes a patio.The new Tripoli’s is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.