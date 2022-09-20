Tropical Smoothie Café opening new location in San Antonio's Medical Center this month

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tropical Smoothie Café Tropical Smoothie Café offers scratch-made smoothies and quick, healthy bites.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tropical Smoothie Café Tropical Smoothie Café offers a wide selection of add-on supplements and smoothie mix-ins.

The Tropical Smoothie Café chain will open its fourth San Antonio location Friday, Sept. 30, bringing its menu of healthy items to the Medical Center.The new store at 4331 Medical Drive, Suite 205, will offer free smoothies for a year to the first 30 people in line at 7 a.m. opening day, according to company officials. It also will provide discounts on smoothies and flatbread sandwiches that day.The Florida-based chain specializes in customized smoothies made with fresh fruit and a wide variety of “mood-boosting ingredients,” such as fresh ginger and whole grain oats, according to the company.San Antonio franchisee Pam Ozowalu, owner and operator of two other local Tropical Smoothie Cafés, will run the new store, company officials said. One additional Alamo City unit is operated by a separate franchise holder.The health-conscious brand began in the Florida Panhandle in 1997, serving up fruit smoothies to beachgoers. Since then, it's expanded to open 1,100 locations in 45 states.