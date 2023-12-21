Two more culinary tenants now open inside San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall

Instagram / thaibirdrestaurant Thai Bird serves up gluten-free fried chicken.

San Antonio burger joint EET UP and fried chicken spot Thai Bird are now open inside Make Ready Market food hall, the newest collection of eateries to hit the city’s River North neighborhood, according to social media posts from the companies.EET UP, from the minds behind mini-chain Order Up, is slinging burgers, fries and shakes while Thai Bird serves up gluten-free fried chicken. The eateries join Casa Morgana Gelatos, juice and lemonade stand Buje and artisan gift purveyor The Fair Goods inside the food hall.The businesses join Idle Beer Hall & Brewing, Mila Coffee and Garage Cantina opened at the property earlier this year.Make Ready Market occupies two historic buildings, one which was originally part of a Cavender Cadillac dealership, where cars were “made ready” with a final clean and polish prior to being delivered to customers.Make Ready Market is located at 203 W. 8th Street. Hours vary by vendor.