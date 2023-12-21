LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Two more culinary tenants now open inside San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall

Burger joint EET UP and fried chicken spot Thai Bird are the latest to open inside the River North neighborhood food hall.

By on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 at 2:19 pm

Thai Bird serves up gluten-free fried chicken. - Instagram / thaibirdrestaurant
Instagram / thaibirdrestaurant
Thai Bird serves up gluten-free fried chicken.
San Antonio burger joint EET UP and fried chicken spot Thai Bird are now open inside Make Ready Market food hall, the newest collection of eateries to hit the city’s River North neighborhood,  according to social media posts from the companies.

EET UP, from the minds behind mini-chain Order Up, is slinging burgers, fries and shakes while Thai Bird serves up gluten-free fried chicken. The eateries join Casa Morgana Gelatos, juice and lemonade stand Buje and artisan gift purveyor The Fair Goods inside the food hall.

The businesses join Idle Beer Hall & Brewing, Mila Coffee and Garage Cantina opened at the property earlier this year.

Make Ready Market occupies two historic buildings, one which was originally part of a Cavender Cadillac dealership, where cars were “made ready” with a final clean and polish prior to being delivered to customers.

Make Ready Market is located at 203 W. 8th Street. Hours vary by vendor.

Nina Rangel

