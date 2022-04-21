Two San Antonio distilleries snag top honors at Texas Whiskey Festival blind tasting

Instagram / devilsrwhiskey
Devils River Whiskey placed second in the Straight Rye Whiskey category.
San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey and Devils River Whiskey have taken home honors in the Texas Whiskey Festival’s blind tasting
, held earlier this month.
Photo Courtesy Maverick Whiskey
Maverick Whiskey snagged two awards.
Maverick Whiskey’s Straight Rye Whiskey and Straight Triticale Whiskey placed second in the Rye Whiskey: Grain to Glass and Other Whiskeys categories, respectively. The Other Whiskeys section includes whiskeys aged in used barrels as well as blended and light whiskeys.
Devils River Whiskey's Straight Rye Whiskey placed third in the category of the same name.
Each year, the Texas Whiskey Festival hosts a competition to determine which Texas distillers produce the best bourbon, rye and malt whiskeys. A panel of judges conducts a blind tasting to make the determinations, meaning they don't know what brands and specific whiskeys they are sampling until after they've sampled each spirit in each category.
“Our panel of judges smell and taste their way through each whiskey, rating the aroma, taste, complexity and finish,” Texas Whiskey Festival co-founder and whiskey sommelier Jake Clements said in a release.
The 2022 festival will take place May 13-14 at the Star Hill Ranch, just outside Austin. Attendees will sample from a bevy of Texas whiskey purveyors, including the blind tasting winners, who will be on hand to vie for a People’s Choice Award.
Tickets are available at the Texas Whiskey Festival website
.
