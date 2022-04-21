Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Two San Antonio distilleries snag top honors at Texas Whiskey Festival blind tasting

Maverick Whiskey and Devils River Whiskey each took home awards.

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 10:30 am

Devils River Whiskey placed second in the Straight Rye Whiskey category. - INSTAGRAM / DEVILSRWHISKEY
Instagram / devilsrwhiskey
Devils River Whiskey placed second in the Straight Rye Whiskey category.
San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey and Devils River Whiskey have taken home honors in the Texas Whiskey Festival’s blind tasting, held earlier this month.

click to enlarge Maverick Whiskey snagged two awards. - PHOTO COURTESY MAVERICK WHISKEY
Photo Courtesy Maverick Whiskey
Maverick Whiskey snagged two awards.
Maverick Whiskey’s Straight Rye Whiskey and Straight Triticale Whiskey placed second in the Rye Whiskey: Grain to Glass and Other Whiskeys categories, respectively. The Other Whiskeys section includes whiskeys aged in used barrels as well as blended and light whiskeys.

Devils River Whiskey's Straight Rye Whiskey placed third in the category of the same name.

Each year, the Texas Whiskey Festival hosts a competition to determine which Texas distillers produce the best bourbon, rye and malt whiskeys. A panel of judges conducts a blind tasting to make the determinations, meaning they don't know what brands and specific whiskeys they are sampling until after they've sampled each spirit in each category.

“Our panel of judges smell and taste their way through each whiskey, rating the aroma, taste, complexity and finish,” Texas Whiskey Festival co-founder and whiskey sommelier Jake Clements said in a release.

The 2022 festival will take place May 13-14 at the Star Hill Ranch, just outside Austin. Attendees will sample from a bevy of Texas whiskey purveyors, including the blind tasting winners, who will be on hand to vie for a People’s Choice Award.

Tickets are available at the Texas Whiskey Festival website.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

