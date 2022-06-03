Umiya, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar Umiya's new restaurant is located in Northwest San Antonio.

This week, the most-read food stories on the's website were all about growth. Both familiar brands and newcomers unveiled new restaurants across San Antonio.Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, sushi spot Umiya and burger chain P. Terry's are all expanding their SA footprints. Meanwhile, the live-music maestras behind Picks Bar took over a downtown spot known for its sprawling layout, and the chef behind Cullum's Attaboy expanded the restaurant's offerings to include dinner.Read on for more.