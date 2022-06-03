Umiya, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, sushi spot Umiya and burger chain P. Terry's are all expanding their SA footprints. Meanwhile, the live-music maestras behind Picks Bar took over a downtown spot known for its sprawling layout, and the chef behind Cullum's Attaboy expanded the restaurant's offerings to include dinner.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio's latest all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Umiya, is now open
- Fast-casual chain Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will open its first San Antonio store this summer
- P. Terry’s Burger Stand opens fourth San Antonio location this year
- San Antonio’s Cullum’s Attaboy to hold grand opening, begin serving dinner
- Owners of San Antonio’s Picks Bar sign lease for downtown's defunct Davenport Lounge