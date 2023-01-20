Upcoming bar Blush will serve brunch and booze in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood

The space was most recently home to Jokesters22, which closed in April of last year.

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 2:21 pm

Blush will take over the 5,196 square foot space at 713 S. Alamo Street. - LoopNet
LoopNet
Blush will take over the 5,196 square foot space at 713 S. Alamo Street.
A new drinkery called Blush will open soon in the space that formerly housed Jokesters22 comedy club.

Details so far are sparse, but social media posts from the new spot note that it will serve brunch, pastries and cocktails when it opens this spring. Blush will take over the 5,196 square foot space at 713 S. Alamo Street, which also boasts a spacious back patio and courtyard.

The space was most recently home to Jokesters22, a hybrid comedy club and sports bar that closed in April of last year.

The Current reached out to Blush via social media for more details, but had not heard back by press time.

