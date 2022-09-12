Upcoming San Antonio Mediterranean grill Ladino sets Sept. 19 grand opening date

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Ladino
Ladino will focus on Jewish-Balkan fare cooked over a charcoal grill.
The Pearl's latest restaurant tenant, Ladino, will begin serving on Monday, Sept. 19 in the space formerly occupied by high-profile Italian eatery Il Sogno.
Helmed by Executive Chef Berty Richter of Austin-based hospitality group Emmer & Rye, the new spot will focus on fare cooked over a charcoal grill — an homage to the Jewish-Balkan food Richter grew up eating. It's the first San Antonio concept from Emmer & Rye.
Ladino's opening menu will include dishes such as coal-charred eggplant dip, meat dumplings in yogurt and a modern take on agristada — a traditional Sephardic fish dish served in a lemony egg sauce, according to Emmer & Rye officials. Desserts will include modernized versions of sweet-and-savory Balkan staples, while the beverage program will highlight regional wines and spirits.
Although the restaurant's space has periodically hosted retail pop-ups, it's been without a permanent tenant since chef Andrew Weissman's shuttered Il Sogno in May 2018.
Ladino joins pizza spot WonderSlice
, which opened in June, and elevated South Texas restaurant Carriqui
, which held its grand opening Sept. 2, as recent culinary additions at the Pearl. Additionally, breakfast and lunch spot Full Goods Diner
will open Thursday, Sept. 22 in the space at the mixed-use development previously occupied by Green Vegetarian Cuisine.
Reservations at Ladino, 200 E. Grayson St., Suite 100, are now open. Following its grand opening, the restaurant will operate every day of the week but Monday.
