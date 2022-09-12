Upcoming San Antonio Mediterranean grill Ladino sets Sept. 19 grand opening date

The new spot will focus on fare cooked over a charcoal grill — an homage to the Jewish-Balkan food chef Berty Richter grew up eating.

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 12:18 pm

Ladino will focus on Jewish-Balkan fare cooked over a charcoal grill.
Courtesy Photo / Ladino
Ladino will focus on Jewish-Balkan fare cooked over a charcoal grill.
The Pearl's latest restaurant tenant, Ladino, will begin serving on Monday, Sept. 19 in the space formerly occupied by high-profile Italian eatery Il Sogno.

Helmed by Executive Chef Berty Richter of Austin-based hospitality group Emmer & Rye, the new spot will focus on fare cooked over a charcoal grill — an homage to the Jewish-Balkan food Richter grew up eating. It's the first San Antonio concept from Emmer & Rye.

Ladino's opening menu will include dishes such as coal-charred eggplant dip, meat dumplings in yogurt and a modern take on agristada — a traditional Sephardic fish dish served in a lemony egg sauce, according to Emmer & Rye officials. Desserts will include modernized versions of sweet-and-savory Balkan staples, while the beverage program will highlight regional wines and spirits.

Although the restaurant's space has periodically hosted retail pop-ups, it's been without a permanent tenant since chef Andrew Weissman's shuttered Il Sogno in May 2018.

Ladino joins pizza spot WonderSlice, which opened in June, and elevated South Texas restaurant Carriqui, which held its grand opening Sept. 2, as recent culinary additions at the Pearl. Additionally, breakfast and lunch spot Full Goods Diner will open Thursday, Sept. 22 in the space at the mixed-use development previously occupied by Green Vegetarian Cuisine.

Reservations at Ladino, 200 E. Grayson St., Suite 100, are now open. Following its grand opening, the restaurant will operate every day of the week but Monday.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Food & Drink Slideshows

The Cottage 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, thecottageirishpub.com Transplants Phil and Gina Bentley will bring Ireland to the Alamo City this fall via The Cottage, a cozy Irish pub near the Witte Museum. Photo courtesy of The Cottage

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

