USA Today recognizes San Antonio's Pearl for its farmer's market and food hall

By on Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 8:29 am

click to enlarge The Pearl's farmer's market is competing with others from around the country in USA Today's 10Best awards. - Courtesy / Grady Britton
Courtesy / Grady Britton
The Pearl's farmer's market is competing with others from around the country in USA Today's 10Best awards.
Coming off the heels of Hotel Emma being crowned the nation's best luxury hotel, the Pearl is again in the national spotlight — this time for its farmer's market and food hall.

The retail and restaurant development's farmer's market and its Bottling Department food hall were each nominated in their categories for the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The news site named The Alamo the best free attraction in North America earlier this year as part of the same contest.

Nominations in the 10Best contest for the food hall include heavy hitters such as New York's Chelsea Market, Colorado's Denver Central Market and Tennessee's Assembly Food Hall in Nashville.

The farmers market nominations range from New York's Union Square Green Market to Hawaii's Upcountry Farmers Market to Colorado's Palisade Sunday Farmers Market.

“This is one of the best compliments we can receive, and we want to thank our community and visitors for once again putting Pearl on this list and shining the national spotlight on Pearl's Farmers Market and Food Hall at Bottling Department,” Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a media statement.

Daily voting for either category is open now and ends on Monday, July 3.

June 14, 2023

