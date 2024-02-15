FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse opens downtown San Antonio shop

The new store, part of a six-state expansion, is located across the street from Travis Park.

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 9:50 am

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is now open in San Antonio's Alamo Ranch area. - Instagram / beansandbrews.satx
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is now open in San Antonio's Alamo Ranch area.
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse chain has opened a downtown shop near Travis Park as part of a  six-state expansion unveiled last month.

The Utah-based business held a grand opening for the new store, 711 Navarro St., on Feb. 9, according to a Facebook page for the event. The outlet is among the first to open as part of a major rollout that also will include locations in Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Beans & Brews launched its first Alamo City location last month at 6507 W. Loop 1604 North, near the Culebra Road intersection.

Beans & Brews is known for its “high-altitude" coffee-roasting process, which occurs at 4,400 feet above sea level in Salt Lake’s Mountain Valley. The company roasts its beans at the lowest possible temperature for the least possible amount of time, which officials said creates a smoother, more intense flavor.

In addition to coffee, Beans & Brews’ menu includes teas, sodas, frozen drinks and a smattering of food items such as croissant and bagel breakfast sandwiches, panini and pastries. Founded in 1993, the chain operates 72 locations in four states.

The new downtown location hasn't yet been added to the Beans & Brews website. Its Google Business page list operating hours as 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Nina Rangel

