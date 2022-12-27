UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location

The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.

By on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 at 11:40 am

Bar and dancehall The Well opened in 2016. - Jessica Elizarraras
Jessica Elizarraras
Bar and dancehall The Well opened in 2016.
UTSA-area bar The Well will close Wednesday, Dec. 31, eventually reopening as the third location of homegrown burger chain Big'z Burger Joint, according to a Facebook post from the business' shared management.

In the post, owners Lauren and Zoe Stanley said they'll begin transforming the dancehall and club at 5539 UTSA Blvd. into a Big'z in mid-January. According to the announcement, the spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will "become the perfect place for your kids to run and play."

News of the changeover was first reported by news site MySA.

The Well opened in 2016, and the 20,000-square-foot venue became a popular destination for the university crowd.

The 17-year-old Big'z other locations are at 2303 N. Loop 1604 West Access Road and at 10106 Texas Highway 151.

