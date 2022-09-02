UTSA Bud Light Cans, Best Quality Daughter: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Silver Eagle Beverages Bud Light has unveiled limited-edition bottle designs bearing the “Birds Up” battle cry.

With football season on the horizon, it's little surprise that themost-read food story for the week was about release of limited-edition Bud Light bottles boasting the UTSA's blue and orange colors and Roadrunner logo.Other top stories included the announcement of a dinner benefiting reproductive rights organizations and news about the big winner of grocer H-E-B's annual Quest for Texas Best contest. A spoiler on the latter story: It's chamoy. Chamoy wins all.Read on for more.