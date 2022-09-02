UTSA Bud Light Cans, Best Quality Daughter: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

UTSA Roadrunners, chamoy and budget-friendly eats — this week's most-read food stories have it all.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge Bud Light has unveiled limited-edition bottle designs bearing the “Birds Up” battle cry. - Courtesy Photo / Silver Eagle Beverages
Courtesy Photo / Silver Eagle Beverages
Bud Light has unveiled limited-edition bottle designs bearing the “Birds Up” battle cry.
With football season on the horizon, it's little surprise that the Current's most-read food story for the week was about release of limited-edition Bud Light bottles boasting the UTSA's blue and orange colors and Roadrunner logo.

Other top stories included the announcement of a dinner benefiting reproductive rights organizations and news about the big winner of grocer H-E-B's annual Quest for Texas Best contest. A spoiler on the latter story: It's chamoy. Chamoy wins all.

Read on for more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Trending

San Antonio Italian eatery Allora to take over sister concept Arrosta, offer dinner and table service

By Nina Rangel

Italian street food concept Arrosta will usher in a new menu and service model this month.

Owners of upcoming San Antonio bar La Ruina dish about redesign of historic downtown-area building

By Nina Rangel

Owners of upcoming San Antonio bar La Ruina dish about redesign of historic downtown-area building

Limited-edition UTSA Bud Light cans on shelves across San Antonio in time for football season

By Nina Rangel

Bud Light has unveiled limited-edition bottled designs bearing the “Birds Up” battle cry.

Smack's Chicken Shack to debut TikTok-famous sandos with San Antonio flair this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Smack’s Chicken Shack will debut two social media-inspired chicken sandwiches.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us