Uvalde benefit by San Antonio-area craft breweries raises more than $43,000

More than 80 Texas breweries and businesses participated in the two-day event.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022

Bandera and San Antonio breweries raised over $43,000 at this weekend's benefit for Uvalde. - INSTAGRAM / BANDERABREWERY
Instagram / banderabrewery
Bandera and San Antonio breweries raised over $43,000 at this weekend's benefit for Uvalde.
Over the weekend, a beer festival that included 80 Texas breweries and other businesses raised more than $43,000 for the Robb School Memorial Fund, which benefits families whose loved ones died in the Uvalde school shooting.

Bandera Brewery, an hour north of San Antonio, hosted the event, which centered around tastings from craft brewers. Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Free Roam Brewing Co., Roadmap Brewing Co., Black Laboratory Brewing and Mad Pecker Brewing were among the participants.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are to each and every person who helped make our Uvalde benefit the success it was,” said a Monday Instagram post from Bandera Brewery. “This event was put together in less than a week, and we could not have done this without everyone’s help. Thank you to each and every person who participated, worked the event, attended, and spread the word about our benefit.”

The brewery is still awaiting checks from businesses and individuals who weren't able to attend, according to the message. That means the grand total is likely to rise.

All of festival proceeds will go to the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund, according to organizers.

Nina Rangel

