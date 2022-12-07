Vegans, rejoice! Philadelphia Cream Cheese launches plant-based spread

Pexels / Lucie Liz Philadelphia Cream Cheese is launching a vegan version of its original-flavored spread.

San Antonians who subsist on plant-based diets will soon be able to add a bagel and a schmear to their list of breakfast options.Philadelphia Cream Cheese is launching a vegan version of its spread, saying it's the first big U.S. cream cheese brand to do so. Philadelphia parent company Kraft Heinz will conduct a nationwide rollout of plant-based versions of its original flavor plus two others next summer.Those who can’t wait to get their mitts on the new product can road trip to Houston, one of five U.S. markets where the spread will be available from select retailers.The main ingredients in Philadelphia Plant-Based spread are coconut oil, modified potato starch and fava bean protein, company officials said. Just be ready to spend extra on those ingredients. Kraft Heinz suggests a $6.49 retail price for the product — around $2 more than its traditional Philadelphia varieties.