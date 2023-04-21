Vegetarian-friendly San Antonio food truck Righteous Pie has closed

Instagram / righteouspiesa Food truck Righteous Pie began serving in 2021.

Food truck Righteous Pie has served its last slice of plant-based pizza, with the owners citing San Antonio’s road construction and inflation as their reasons for throwing in the towel.The two-year-old mobile kitchen shared the news Thursday on Instagram. Comments on the post note that April 19 was its final day in operation.“It is with the heaviest of hearts that Righteous Pie says thank you and goodbye. We made it two years and that's not bad considering the obstacles we overcame,” the April 21 post read. “But in the end, the road construction around SA and the inflation of all products proved to be too much … It's been one hell of a journey.”Righteous Pie most recently posted up at The Block food truck park near the University of Texas at San Antonio’s main campus. The truck served up vegetarian takes on favorite pies using ingredients such as vegan field-roast sausage, pesto and dairy-free cheese.