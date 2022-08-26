Versa, Nothing Bundt Cakes: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / vinnyeyev Vinny Guerrero (R) and Jonabelle Timms will open Versa jazz bar this fall.

This week's most-readfood stories shows just how fluid our city's culinary scene is. They covered venue openings, new job opportunities and the unveiling of a highly anticipated menu.Foodies can expect Versa jazz bar and the first SA-area Sweetgreen salad spot to open in the coming months. Those looking to sate their hunger now can check out the revamped menu at longtime East side institution Tucker's Kozy Korner.Read on for more.