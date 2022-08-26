Versa, Nothing Bundt Cakes: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Foodies can expect Versa jazz bar and the first SA-area Sweetgreen salad spot to open in the coming months. Those looking to sate their hunger now can check out the revamped menu at longtime East side institution Tucker's Kozy Korner.
Read on for more.
- Local couple to open new jazz bar Versa in San Antonio's St. Paul Square this fall
- San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1
- H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio
- LA-based salad chain Sweetgreen to make San Antonio debut, take over former Max's Wine Dive
- First look: East San Antonio staple Tucker’s Kozy Korner's befuddling lunch menu comes up short