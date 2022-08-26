Versa, Nothing Bundt Cakes: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

In this week's most-read Current food news, culinary curiosity-seekers can get the deets on upcoming openings and a new menu.

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 4:41 pm

click to enlarge Vinny Guerrero (R) and Jonabelle Timms will open Versa jazz bar this fall. - Instagram / vinnyeyev
Instagram / vinnyeyev
Vinny Guerrero (R) and Jonabelle Timms will open Versa jazz bar this fall.
This week's most-read Current food stories shows just how fluid our city's culinary scene is. They covered venue openings, new job opportunities and the unveiling of a highly anticipated menu.

Foodies can expect Versa jazz bar and the first SA-area Sweetgreen salad spot to open in the coming months. Those looking to sate their hunger now can check out the revamped menu at longtime East side institution Tucker's Kozy Korner.

Read on for more.
