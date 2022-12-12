Via 313 to bring more Detroit-style pizza to San Antonio with new location on city's West Side

Detroit pizza features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp.

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 11:23 am

click to enlarge Austin-based Via 313 specializes in one of the “deep cuts” of the pizza world, Detroit Style. - Photo via Instagram / happydance_foodie
Photo via Instagram / happydance_foodie
Austin-based Via 313 specializes in one of the “deep cuts” of the pizza world, Detroit Style.

Austin-based pizza chain Via 313 will in January open its second San Antonio location, bringing 95 jobs to the city’s West Side.

Like Via 313's other locations on Texas and Utah, the 7010 W. Loop 1604 N. pizzeria will specialize in Detroit-inspired pies along with salads, appetizers and desserts when it opens on Jan. 9, 2023.

For those unfamiliar with the Motor City's take on pizza, it features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp. Tomato sauce is only added after the pies come out of the oven.

San Antonio’s second Via 313 will mark the eighth in Texas and 13th systemwide. The chain’s first Alamo City location opened earlier this summer in the Medical Center.

Following the grand opening, the new pizza spot will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Luna Rosa, LadyBird Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Luna Rosa, LadyBird Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

New food truck park slated for San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Bésame — Spanish for “kiss me” — could open as soon as Dec. 16.

Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar' Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change

By Nina Rangel

Pearl area drinkery Three Star Bar has reopened under new ownership.

WTF Food News: Hot Pockets — yes, that Hot Pockets — launches line of cargo shorts

By Nina Rangel

Hot Pockets is entering the apparel game with cargo shorts. Bold move.

Also in Food & Drink

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us