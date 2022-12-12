Via 313 to bring more Detroit-style pizza to San Antonio with new location on city's West Side

click to enlarge
Austin-based Via 313 specializes in one of the “deep cuts” of the pizza world, Detroit Style.
Austin-based pizza chain Via 313 will in January open its second San Antonio location, bringing 95 jobs to the city’s West Side.
Like Via 313's other locations on Texas and Utah, the 7010 W. Loop 1604 N. pizzeria will specialize in Detroit-inspired pies along with salads, appetizers and desserts when it opens on Jan. 9, 2023.
For those unfamiliar with the Motor City's take on pizza, it features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp. Tomato sauce is only added after the pies come out of the oven.
San Antonio’s second Via 313 will mark the eighth in Texas and 13th systemwide. The chain’s first Alamo City location opened
earlier this summer in the Medical Center.
Following the grand opening, the new pizza spot will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
