Vibras, Girl Scout Cookies: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Two prominent bar launches — one on the St. Mary's Strip and another in Southtown — were among the Current's most-visited food stories.

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 3:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Vibras will offer $8 specialty cocktails, including frozen options. - Instagram / arelgi
Instagram / arelgi
Vibras will offer $8 specialty cocktails, including frozen options.
Bar openings clearly grabbed readers' attention this week. Two prominent launches were among the Current's most-visited food stories.

Vibras took over a longtime St. Mary's Strip landmark to offer swanky Latin vibes, while the forthcoming Blush will offer booze and brunch in Southtown. Both sound like plenty of fun — in their own way.

On a more serious note, our piece on San Antonio bartenders feeling the pressure to serve intoxicated customers in violation of state law also racked up big readership numbers. We're guessing the high-profile DWI case of Councilman Clayton Perry had at least a little to do with that.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Santa Diabla now open in San Antonio's Pearl area, serving Mexican cantina-style cuisine

By Brandon Rodriguez

Santa Diabla is Grupo Orraca's first foray into the U.S. culinary market.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

New San Antonio nightspot Vibras takes over former Candlelight Coffeehouse space Friday

By Nina Rangel

Vibras will offer $8 specialty cocktails, including frozen options.

Camp Hot Wells on San Antonio's Mission Reach teases opening in online posts

By Nina Rangel

Camp Hot Wells is situated near the original Hot Wells Hotel site.

Also in Food & Drink

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us