Vibras, Girl Scout Cookies: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Instagram / arelgi Vibras will offer $8 specialty cocktails, including frozen options.

Bar openings clearly grabbed readers' attention this week. Two prominent launches were among the's most-visited food stories.Vibras took over a longtime St. Mary's Strip landmark to offer swanky Latin vibes, while the forthcoming Blush will offer booze and brunch in Southtown. Both sound like plenty of fun — in their own way.On a more serious note, our piece on San Antonio bartenders feeling the pressure to serve intoxicated customers in violation of state law also racked up big readership numbers. We're guessing the high-profile DWI case of Councilman Clayton Perry had at least a little to do with that.