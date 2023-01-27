Vibras, Girl Scout Cookies: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Vibras took over a longtime St. Mary's Strip landmark to offer swanky Latin vibes, while the forthcoming Blush will offer booze and brunch in Southtown. Both sound like plenty of fun — in their own way.
On a more serious note, our piece on San Antonio bartenders feeling the pressure to serve intoxicated customers in violation of state law also racked up big readership numbers. We're guessing the high-profile DWI case of Councilman Clayton Perry had at least a little to do with that.
- New San Antonio nightspot Vibras takes over former Candlelight Coffeehouse space Friday
- Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Upcoming bar Blush will serve brunch and booze in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood
- Retiring owners of longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel looking for new operator
- It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
