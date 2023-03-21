Visit San Antonio launches food event that includes five-course meals at top local restaurants

Proceeds for the event will go toward the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation, which offers scholarships to up-and-coming chefs.

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 4:49 pm

click to enlarge Clementine is one the well-reviewed restaurants participating in Provecho. - Jessica Attie
Jessica Attie
Clementine is one the well-reviewed restaurants participating in Provecho.

A new event presented by Visit San Antonio invites participants to explore the city's gastronomic landscape by way of five-course meals at some of its best-reviewed restaurants. 

Named Provecho — a Spanish phrase which loosely translates to "let's eat" — the promotion will allow diners to choose from specially developed diners served at Clementine, Pharm, Table, The Jerk Shack, Dashi and other local favorites. The ticketed meals will take place April 18-19.

Visit San Antonio will donate proceeds from the $167.37-per-person tickets to the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation, which offers scholarships for up-and-coming chefs.

Tickets for the event are limited and may vary by restaurant. They're available online through April 7.

Regardless of where patrons dine, they will receive a reserved seat at a communal dining table on the night of their choice plus a Visit San Antonio Fiesta medal.

