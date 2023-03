Visit San Antonio launches food event that includes five-course meals at top local restaurants

Clementine, Pharm, Table, The Jerk Shack, Dashi and other local favorites. The ticketed meals will take place April 18-19.











A new event presented by Visit San Antonio invites participants to explore the city's gastronomic landscape by way of five-course meals at some of its best-reviewed restaurants.Named Provecho — a Spanish phrase which loosely translates to "let's eat" — the promotion will allow diners to choose from specially developed diners served atVisit San Antonio will donate proceeds from the $167.37-per-person tickets to the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation, which offers scholarships for up-and-coming chefs.Tickets for the event are limited and may vary by restaurant. They're available online through April 7.Regardless of where patrons dine, they will receive a reserved seat at a communal dining table on the night of their choice plus a Visit San Antonio Fiesta medal.