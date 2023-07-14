Vista Brewing closes West San Antonio location ahead of move to new digs this fall

The Austin-based brewer's Alamo City taproom opened at Warehouse 5, 1333 Buena Vista St., in the spring of 2021, offering up craft brews and — inadvertently — San Antonio’s first sandlot baseball league. On July 13, the beer purveyor shared that the West-of-downtown spot had closed ahead of the move, allowing the group to make modifications to and move into the new location.
Though details surrounding the move are sparse, the taproom did say that fans could still snag Vista brews on draft at several local eateries, including Carriqui, Double Standard and Boerne’s Dog & Pony Grill.
The Current reached out to Vista Brewing for more info, but representatives said only to keep an eye on social media for the latest regarding the new spot.
