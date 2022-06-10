Voodoo Doughnut, Sazon Mexican Cafe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / voodoodoughnut Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is known for colorful, over-the-top donuts.

The majority of the's most-read food stories this week chronicled the arrival new food spots — including an SA outpost of a beloved Portland donut chain — or the expansions of existing ones.The sole outlier announced the kickoff of theannual Burger Week. Because, apparently, everybody loves a good hamburger.Read on for more.