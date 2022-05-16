Wayback Burgers opening third San Antonio location, this one in northwest part of the city

click to enlarge
Instagram / waybackburgers
Wayback Burgers is known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.
This weekend, Connecticut-based Wayback Burgers will open its third San Antonio location, this one in the city’s northwest quadrant.
The chain — known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes — will hold a Saturday, May 21 grand opening for the new store, located at 11707 Bandera Road.
Wayback will offer its classic burgers for $4, music by DJ Lamar and face painting and balloon art. Guests can also enter to win prizes, including a Samsung Smart TV and free burgers for a year. On opening day, 15% of dine-in sales will benefit the Salvation Army's Peacock Boys & Girls Club.
The new location is owned and run by local brothers Ricardo and Jorge Bonilla, whose prior experience includes running a local pizza franchise, according to the company.
San Antonio’s first Wayback location is at 1723 North Loop 1604 East, and the second is at 3142 Pat Booker Road in Universal City. They opened in February of 2020
and May of 2021
, respectively.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.