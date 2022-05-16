Wayback Burgers opening third San Antonio location, this one in northwest part of the city

This store is owned and operated by local brothers Ricardo and Jorge Bonilla.

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 9:36 am

click to enlarge Wayback Burgers is known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. - INSTAGRAM / WAYBACKBURGERS
Instagram / waybackburgers
Wayback Burgers is known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.
This weekend, Connecticut-based Wayback Burgers will open its third San Antonio location, this one in the city’s northwest quadrant.

The chain — known for monstrous nine-patty cheeseburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes — will hold a Saturday, May 21 grand opening for the new store, located at 11707 Bandera Road.

Wayback will offer its classic burgers for $4, music by DJ Lamar and face painting and balloon art. Guests can also enter to win prizes, including a Samsung Smart TV and free burgers for a year. On opening day, 15% of dine-in sales will benefit the Salvation Army's Peacock Boys & Girls Club.

The new location is owned and run by local brothers Ricardo and Jorge Bonilla, whose prior experience includes running a local pizza franchise, according to the company.

San Antonio’s first Wayback location is at 1723 North Loop 1604 East, and the second is at 3142 Pat Booker Road in Universal City. They opened in February of 2020 and May of 2021, respectively.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki's Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki's Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome.

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun 'N' Barrel. As part of the "Grillin' and Smokin'" episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat.

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

