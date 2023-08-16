LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Website looking for super-fan to taste test Texas-based Buc-ee’s snacks

The side hustle will pay $1,000 plus a $250 food allowance to someone who will review 25 of the travel-center chain's food items.

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 12:04 pm

Buc-ee’s barbecue sandwiches are among the items the taste tester will review. - Instagram / penneformythoughts
Instagram / penneformythoughts
Buc-ee’s barbecue sandwiches are among the items the taste tester will review.
Texas has no shortage of hardcore devotees to Buc-ee’s, the homegrown travel-center chain known for its spotless restrooms, beaver mascot and abundance of better-than-they-should-be food options.

Now, personal finance website FinanceBuzz is looking for just such a Buc-ee's super-fan to pen reviews of its menu offerings.

In exchange for $1,000 plus $250 to cover food costs, the selected "Bud-ee" will provide written product reviews and photos of 25 of the chain’s snacks, including its Beaver Nuggets, barbecue sandwiches, homemade fudge and kolaches — both sweet and savory.

"From buckets of bacon fat to homemade fudge, a Buc-ee’s convenience store is a must-visit stop for anyone traveling in one of the seven states with a Buc-ee’s location. But most road trippers don’t have the budget (or car space) to try every Buc-ee’s snack,” the online application reads. “So what’s bussin’ at Buc-ee’s? What’s worth a pit-stop, and what should our readers turn down? We need your help to find out.”

Online applications are due by midnight Monday, Sept. 11. FinanceBuzz will pick its Bud-ee by Sept. 18 and contact the person via email. From there, the reviewer will have two weeks to complete their taste test.

The 64,000-square-foot Buc-ee's off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels is the closest location to the Alamo City.

