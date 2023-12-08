LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Whataburger launches wing-inspired chicken bites, hot and iced specialty coffees

The java-infused drinks are available 24/7 — eliminating San Antonio's veritable post-midnight coffee desert.

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 2:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Whataburger has launched a new line of coffee drinks exclusively in the San Antonio area. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger has launched a new line of coffee drinks exclusively in the San Antonio area.
Night owls, rejoice!

Beloved burger chain Whataburger has launched a new line of coffee drinks exclusively in the San Antonio area, poised to serve caffeinated wares 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The new line of iced coffees — in vanilla, mocha and caramel flavors — and a blend of hot coffee are now being served at participating San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos Whataburger stores.

The Current was part of an exclusive sneak peek of the java launch Friday, which consisted of tastings of each iced and hot offering, as well as pairings with some of the chain’s most popular breakfast items.

Spearheaded by Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman, a San Antonio-born coffee expert previously known for developing bottled Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee, the chain’s new coffee is a 100-percent Arabica bean blend. Hurrell-Zitelman developed the blend with two different roasts, depending on whether the coffee was going to be served hot or iced.

For those who prefer their coffee piping hot, Whataburger officials, including corporate executive chef James Sanchez, suggest the Breakfast on a Bun or the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit — the latter with a Jalapeño Cheddar biscuit instead of the usual vessel. For sweeter, flavored coffee lovers, the chain’s cinnamon roll was presented as the preferred food pairing.

Created specifically for Whataburger, the blend uses coffee beans from Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua and can be served black, with sweet cream or with any combination of vanilla, caramel or mocha-flavored syrups.

The 16-ounce offering will set you back $3.69, while the 20-ounce option costs $3.99. The java-infused drinks are available 24/7 — eliminating the veritable coffee desert that exists after midnight in the Alamo City.

Whataburger’s new coffee offerings are available in San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos now.
click to enlarge Whataburger's new “Whatawings” will launch in early January. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Whataburger's new “Whatawings” will launch in early January.
The chain also gave us a preview of “Whatawings,” wing-inspired chicken tender bites tossed in some of Whataburger's most popular sauces, including Buffalo, Sweet and Spicy, Honey BBQ and Honey Butter. The bites will launch in 9-piece packs in early January 2024. The bites will also be available in larger, party-size options, just in time for Super Bowl party planning.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's nationally lauded Carnitas Lonja permanently closing down

By Nina Rangel

Carnitas Lonja is located at 1107 Roosevelt Ave.

San Antonio 7th grader to compete on Food Network's Kid's Baking Championship

By Nina Rangel

Lila Smethurst, a San Antonio 7th grader, will make her Food Network debut Jan 1.

San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Supper Club to permanently close Dec. 23

By Nina Rangel

Sari Sari Supper Club will close permanently Dec. 23.

Chrissy Anthony, co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House, has died

By Nina Rangel

Co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House Chrisanthy “Chrissy” Anthony has died.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us