Whataburger launches wing-inspired chicken bites, hot and iced specialty coffees

Whataburger has launched a new line of coffee drinks exclusively in the San Antonio area.
Night owls, rejoice!
Beloved burger chain Whataburger has launched a new line of coffee drinks exclusively in the San Antonio area, poised to serve caffeinated wares 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The new line of iced coffees — in vanilla, mocha and caramel flavors — and a blend of hot coffee are now being served at participating San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos Whataburger stores.
The Current
was part of an exclusive sneak peek of the java launch Friday, which consisted of tastings of each iced and hot offering, as well as pairings with some of the chain’s most popular breakfast items.
Spearheaded by Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman, a San Antonio-born coffee expert previously known for developing bottled Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee
, the chain’s new coffee is a 100-percent Arabica bean blend. Hurrell-Zitelman developed the blend with two different roasts, depending on whether the coffee was going to be served hot or iced.
For those who prefer their coffee piping hot, Whataburger officials, including corporate executive chef James Sanchez, suggest the Breakfast on a Bun or the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit — the latter with a Jalapeño Cheddar biscuit instead of the usual vessel. For sweeter, flavored coffee lovers, the chain’s cinnamon roll was presented as the preferred food pairing.
Created specifically for Whataburger, the blend uses coffee beans from Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua and can be served black, with sweet cream or with any combination of vanilla, caramel or mocha-flavored syrups.
The 16-ounce offering will set you back $3.69, while the 20-ounce option costs $3.99. The java-infused drinks are available 24/7 — eliminating the veritable coffee desert that exists after midnight in the Alamo City.
Whataburger’s new coffee offerings are available in San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos now.
Whataburger's new “Whatawings” will launch in early January.
The chain also gave us a preview of “Whatawings,” wing-inspired chicken tender bites tossed in some of Whataburger's most popular sauces, including Buffalo, Sweet and Spicy, Honey BBQ and Honey Butter. The bites will launch in 9-piece packs in early January 2024. The bites will also be available in larger, party-size options, just in time for Super Bowl party planning.
