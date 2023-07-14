Where to eat and drink after cooling off at one of San Antonio's many public pools

Twitter / SAParksandRec San Antonio's Woodlawn Pool.

Concepcion Park, 600 E. Theo, (210) 532-3473



Cuellar Park, 502 S.W. 36th St., (210) 434-8028



Lady Bird Johnson Park, 10700 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 599-0122



Roosevelt Park, 330 Roosevelt, (210) 532-6091



Woodlawn Lake Park, 221 Alexander Ave., (210) 732-5789



Extreme weather and soaring temps are hitting San Antonio this week, and we’re betting we’re not the only ones desperately looking for ways to cool off. Thankfully, the Alamo City is home to a huge network of public pools, so we rounded up a few of the most popular and noted some nearby local businesses that can provide food and drink to fuel poolside fun.andboth serve up Tex-Mex favorites near South-of-downtown’s Concepcion Park complex.serves up nationally-recognized burgers as well as chicken and fish sandos, whiledoles out Mexican favorites for breakfast and lunch near Cuellar Park on the city’s West side.offers a slew of flavorful Thai eats such as chicken coconut soup and several curries, while’s northeast San Antonio locationserves up a menu of comforting brunch favorites. Plan accordingly, though, because Comfort Cafe is only open Friday through Sunday.serves up beer and pizzas with SA flair, whileoffers coffee, beer and wine for pre- or post-pool refueling.Snag burgers, wings or a frozen marg at, or fill up on hearty Tex-Mex fare from, both near Woodlawn Lake’s public swimming pool.