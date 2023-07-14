Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Where to eat and drink after cooling off at one of San Antonio's many public pools

We rounded up the city’s best restaurants near swimming spots such as San Pedro Springs and Woodlawn Lake Park.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 11:53 am

San Antonio's Woodlawn Pool. - Twitter / SAParksandRec
San Antonio's Woodlawn Pool.
Extreme weather and soaring temps are hitting San Antonio this week, and we’re betting we’re not the only ones desperately looking for ways to cool off. Thankfully, the Alamo City is home to a huge network of public pools, so we rounded up a few of the most popular and noted some nearby local businesses that can provide food and drink to fuel poolside fun.

Concepcion Park, 600 E. Theo, (210) 532-3473
 Lala’s Gorditas (1600 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 465-7157, lalasgorditas.com) and Blue Moon Mexican Restaurant (3228 S Flores St., (210) 531-0093, bluemoonmexicanrestaurant.com) both serve up Tex-Mex favorites near South-of-downtown’s Concepcion Park complex.

Cuellar Park, 502 S.W. 36th St., (210) 434-8028
The Good News Burgers (972 SW 36th St., (210) 336-7743, thegoodnewsburgers.com) serves up nationally-recognized burgers as well as chicken and fish sandos, while Chelita's Mexican Restaurant (550 Old Hwy 90 W., (210) 687-7237, Chelita's on Facebook) doles out Mexican favorites for breakfast and lunch near Cuellar Park on the city’s West side.

Lady Bird Johnson Park, 10700 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 599-0122
Thai Cafe (11318 Perrin Beitel, (210) 599-8830, thaicafesa.com) offers a slew of flavorful Thai eats such as chicken coconut soup and several curries, while Comfort Cafe’s northeast San Antonio location (2015 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (512) 360-2100, serenitystar.org) serves up a menu of comforting brunch favorites. Plan accordingly, though, because Comfort Cafe is only open Friday through Sunday.

Roosevelt Park, 330 Roosevelt, (210) 532-6091
Freetail Brewing Co. (2000 S. Presa St., (210) 625-6000, freetailbrewing.com) serves up beer and pizzas with SA flair, while Poetic Republic Coffee & Wine Co. (2330 S. Presa St., (210) 900-2772, poeticrepubliccoffee.com) offers coffee, beer and wine for pre- or post-pool refueling.

Woodlawn Lake Park, 221 Alexander Ave., (210) 732-5789
Snag burgers, wings or a frozen marg at Diana’s Burgers (2202 N. Zarzamora St., (210) 251-2252, Diana's Burgers on Facebook), or fill up on hearty Tex-Mex fare from Leticia's Mexican Restaurant (1922 N. Zarzamora St., (210) 737-1134, Leticia's on Facebook), both near Woodlawn Lake’s public swimming pool.

