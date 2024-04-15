Whiskey Riot event to bring more than 200 whiskies to San Antonio Saturday, May 18

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Whiskey Riot
Whiskey Riot will come to San Antonio May 18.
Booze-focused fest Whiskey Riot will come to San Antonio Saturday, May 18, bringing more than 200 varieties of the delicious, amber drink to the Freeman Expo Center.
The fest will showcase whiskies and bourbons from American brands and those across the pond. General admission tickets are $90 and include samples of whiskey and whiskey cocktails and an official branded Whiskey Riot tasting glass.
VIP tickets are $120 and grant the ticket holder all of the same benefits of the GA ticket — the branded tasting glass and whiskey samples — as well as access to limited edition and rare whiskies not be available to the GA group. VIP guests will also be admitted to the event an hour early.
Limited edition pours include Old Elk Cigar Cut Island Blend — a composite blend of two of the distiller's gold winners from the 2021 Beverage Testing Institute competition — and Louisiana-based J.T. Meleck American Single Barrel Rice Whiskey, the first whiskey to be produced using 100% American rice.
The event will run 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Freeman Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston Street. Tickets to Whiskey Riot
are available online now.
