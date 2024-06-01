Widely distributed Texas craft brewer Deep Ellum closes tap room and brewery

The Dallas-based outfit shared the news Thursday via social media but assured fans that its brews will continue to be available throughout Texas. The brewery, named for the Dallas neighborhood where it's located, already appeared to have closed its doors by the time it shared the post.
Founded in 2011, Deep Ellum is known for easy-drinking brews in punchy, eye-catching cans. Monster Beverage Corporation purchased the company in 2022.
“After over 12 years of brewing and serving Deep Ellum beers at the Dallas facility, we’ve made the decision to close the taproom and move production of the beer to other facilities in our network,” a Monster spokesperson told industry website Brewbound.
“Deep Ellum beers will continue to be produced and distributed to our wholesale partners and there will be no reduction in supply or availability.”
The closure will eliminate 25 positions from Deep Ellum’s team, Brewbound reports.
The closure comes as other U.S. craft brewers throw in the towel due to inflation, product over saturation and changing trends.
