Widely distributed Texas craft brewer Deep Ellum closes tap room and brewery

The Dallas-based brand, owned by Monster Beverage Corp., will now produce its brews at other facilities.

By on Sat, Jun 1, 2024 at 9:53 am

Texas craft beer haven Deep Ellum Brewing has permanently closed its taproom and brewhouse.
Instagram / deepellumbrewing
Texas craft beer haven Deep Ellum Brewing has permanently closed its taproom and brewhouse.
After more than a dozen years in operation, widely distributed Texas craft beer haven Deep Ellum Brewing has permanently closed its taproom and brewhouse.

The Dallas-based outfit shared the news Thursday via social media but assured fans that its brews will continue to be available throughout Texas. The brewery, named for the Dallas neighborhood where it's located, already appeared to have closed its doors by the time it shared the post.

Founded in 2011, Deep Ellum is known for easy-drinking brews in punchy, eye-catching cans. Monster Beverage Corporation purchased the company in 2022.

“After over 12 years of brewing and serving Deep Ellum beers at the Dallas facility, we’ve made the decision to close the taproom and move production of the beer to other facilities in our network,” a Monster spokesperson told industry website Brewbound.  

“Deep Ellum beers will continue to be produced and distributed to our wholesale partners and there will be no reduction in supply or availability.”
The closure will eliminate 25 positions from Deep Ellum’s team, Brewbound reports.

The closure comes as other U.S. craft brewers throw in the towel due to inflation, product over saturation and changing trends.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

