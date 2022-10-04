Woman-owned Off Main Brewing to open tasting room in San Antonio-area community of Kerrville

The tasting room will offer 10 small-batch beers on tap, local wines and charcuterie boards.

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 12:23 pm

Off Main Brewing will serve its award-winning brews at the new taproom. - Instagram / offmainbrewing
Instagram / offmainbrewing
Off Main Brewing will serve its award-winning brews at the new taproom.
Mobile beer producer Off Main Brewing is giving fans a stationary spot to enjoy its creations by opening a brick-and-mortar tasting room in the Hill Country town of Kerrville.

Reportedly the only one of its kind in Texas, Off Main Brewing's mobile operation creates custom brews for special events, including weddings. Employees create the beers off-site then serve them to guests via the company's converted horse trailer.

However, the team will set down roots early next year, transforming a historic 1,700-square-foot space into a full-service taproom. The spot will serve 10 small-batch beers on tap, a selection of local wines and charcuterie boards featuring local wares.
click to enlarge The taproom is slated to open at 703 Water St. in Kerrville early next year. - Courtesy Photo / Off Main Brewing
Courtesy Photo / Off Main Brewing
The taproom is slated to open at 703 Water St. in Kerrville early next year.

“We are over the moon to be returning to our family’s roots and opening our signature tasting room in this special community,” Off Main Brewing CEO Laura Lindner said in statement. “The area is primed to become a Hill Country beer capital destination, and we’re excited to push forward the art of craft beer while expanding upon the greatness that is charming small-town Kerrville.”

Off Main's taproom will be located at 703 Water St. in Kerrville. The business' owners did not reveal an exact opening date for the venture.

