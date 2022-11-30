WTF Food News: Hot Pockets — yes, that Hot Pockets — launches line of cargo shorts

The shorts’ literal insulated hot pocket is a bit on the nose, but we’ll allow it.

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 4:48 pm

click to enlarge Hot Pockets is entering the apparel game with cargo shorts. Bold move. - Courtesy Photo / Hot Pockets
Courtesy Photo / Hot Pockets
Hot Pockets is entering the apparel game with cargo shorts. Bold move.
Following in the footsteps of Cheetos, Whataburger and Pizza Hut, Hot Pockets is the latest food brand to attempt a crossover into the apparel business. And with a name tailor-made for pants, maybe we should have seen it coming.

Hot Pockets' new non-food item is a pair cargo shorts made for keeping its toastable sandwiches warm in an insulated pocket.

Get it? It’s a… oh, never mind.

The khaki cargos feature an insulated thigh pocket, and a matching hoodie emblazoned with a fiery cartoon implores fashion fans to "Stay Heated.” Whatever that means.

click to enlarge Hot Pockets' new shorts feature an insulated pocket. - Courtesy Photo / Hot Pockets
Courtesy Photo / Hot Pockets
Hot Pockets' new shorts feature an insulated pocket.
The threads will be made available online starting Dec. 12, but mail delivery being what it is, beats us whether they'll be an option for holiday gifting. Anyone interested in snagging the outfit will need to plan ahead, though, because it's being given away rather than offered up for sale.

That’s right, the set will be available at no cost while supplies last, so you'll need to register for email alerts to be notified when the items go live online — and be lying in wait to snag your pair. Those lucky(?) enough to acquire the set will also be gifted one coupon redeemable for a free Hot Pockets sandwich.

The Hot Pockets shorts and hoodie were created in collaboration with Columbus Fashion Alliance, a coalition that works to support creatives and fashion-based businesses. The organization places emphasis on underrepresented communities in the fashion and retail industry, including designers and makers of color.

“Our team is driven by a passion for elevating up-and-coming fashion minds and celebrating unique ideas,” Columbus Fashion Alliance Director Yohannan Terrell said in a release. “Teaming up with Hot Pockets is an opportunity to highlight our creators and artists on a national scale, all while designing clothes that are both fashionable and functional.”

"Functional" isn't the first word that springs to mind when it comes to cargo shorts that include an insulated pocket for keeping microwave turnovers toasty. But, hey, at least someone's making money off this WTF idea.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars

By Nina Rangel

Texas has been named the worst state for a girl’s night out.

San Antonio-based Whataburger opens first of 50 planned Atlanta locations

By Nina Rangel

Whataburger's new Atlanta store is the first of dozens franchisee Made to Order Holdings expects to open there.

Texas Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards makes list of Top 100 Wineries in the World

By Nina Rangel

William Chris Vineyards is located in the Hill Country town of Hye.

Dorćol Distilling’s 2022 Brandy Alexander Tour kicks off with more than a dozen top San Antonio bars

By Nina Rangel

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.'s annual Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour is back.

Also in Food & Drink

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us