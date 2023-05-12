WTF Food News: Miller High Life launches beer-infused gourmet chocolate truffles

Yep, we’re talking about beer-infused chocolates.
The Molson Coors-owned brand has partnered with artisan chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix to create the collection, which the beer company says “toasts iconic flavors and memories made in bars” in a press release. To that end, the chocolates come in a six pack of bar snack-inspired flavors, detailed below.
- Beernut: Chef Rix marinated roasted peanuts in Miller High life, ground them into beernut butter, and coated them with a rich milk chocolate shell.
- Buttery popcorn: white chocolate ganache flavored with — you guessed it — movie theater-inspired popcorn.
- Grilled cheese: a triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache inside a white chocolate shell.
- Lemon pepper chicken wing: A unique fried chicken ganache that has been infused with a lemon pepper seasoning.
- Pretzel praline: a blend of caramel and blond chocolate filled with salted pretzel and roasted pecan.
- Sweet potato fry: mashed garnet sweet potatoes, blended with blond chocolate.
