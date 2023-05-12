WTF Food News: Miller High Life launches beer-infused gourmet chocolate truffles

click to enlarge Justin Fox Burks Miller High Life has launched beer-infused gourmet chocolate truffles.

Beernut : Chef Rix marinated roasted peanuts in Miller High life, ground them into beernut butter, and coated them with a rich milk chocolate shell.



: Chef Rix marinated roasted peanuts in Miller High life, ground them into beernut butter, and coated them with a rich milk chocolate shell. Buttery popcorn : white chocolate ganache flavored with — you guessed it — movie theater-inspired popcorn.



: white chocolate ganache flavored with — you guessed it — movie theater-inspired popcorn. Grilled cheese : a triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache inside a white chocolate shell.



: a triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache inside a white chocolate shell. Lemon pepper chicken wing : A unique fried chicken ganache that has been infused with a lemon pepper seasoning.



: A unique fried chicken ganache that has been infused with a lemon pepper seasoning. Pretzel praline : a blend of caramel and blond chocolate filled with salted pretzel and roasted pecan.



: a blend of caramel and blond chocolate filled with salted pretzel and roasted pecan. Sweet potato fry: mashed garnet sweet potatoes, blended with blond chocolate.

Iconic beer brand Miller High Life is pandering to sweet-toothed fans with its newest collaboration: Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles.Yep, we’re talking about beer-infused chocolates.The Molson Coors-owned brand has partnered with artisan chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix to create the collection, which the beer company says “toasts iconic flavors and memories made in bars” in a press release. To that end, the chocolates come in a six pack of bar snack-inspired flavors, detailed below.The truffles — designed to be paired with a six pack of beer — went on sale on May 2, National Truffle Day, for $35.