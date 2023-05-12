Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

WTF Food News: Miller High Life launches beer-infused gourmet chocolate truffles

The brand's new Bar Snack Truffles feature chocolates that taste like chicken wings, grilled cheese and other bar snacks.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 9:37 am

click to enlarge Miller High Life has launched beer-infused gourmet chocolate truffles. - Justin Fox Burks
Justin Fox Burks
Iconic beer brand Miller High Life is pandering to sweet-toothed fans with its newest collaboration: Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles.

Yep, we’re talking about beer-infused chocolates.

The Molson Coors-owned brand has partnered with artisan chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix to create the collection, which the beer company says “toasts iconic flavors and memories made in bars” in a press release. To that end, the chocolates come in a six pack of bar snack-inspired flavors, detailed below.
  • Beernut: Chef Rix marinated roasted peanuts in Miller High life, ground them into beernut butter, and coated them with a rich milk chocolate shell.
  • Buttery popcorn: white chocolate ganache flavored with — you guessed it — movie theater-inspired popcorn.
  • Grilled cheese: a triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache inside a white chocolate shell.
  • Lemon pepper chicken wing: A unique fried chicken ganache that has been infused with a lemon pepper seasoning.
  • Pretzel praline: a blend of caramel and blond chocolate filled with salted pretzel and roasted pecan.
  • Sweet potato fry: mashed garnet sweet potatoes, blended with blond chocolate.
The truffles — designed to be paired with a six pack of beer — went on sale on May 2, National Truffle Day, for $35.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

