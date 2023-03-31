WTF Food News: Noodle giant Nissin Foods debuts breakfast-flavored Cup Noodles

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Nissin Foods USA Nissin Foods' new breakfast-flavored Cup Noodles.

Many San Antonians grew up on Japanese umami-laden Cup Noodles in flavors such as chicken, beef and shrimp. Now, noodle giant Nissin Foods's new flavor hopes to take the place of your morning coffee.The company's new microwaveable cup of breakfast-flavored ramen blends the long beloved Asian-style noodles with a broth that the company says boasts flavors of pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs. And no, a company spokesperson said, this is not an April Fool’s joke.“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” Nissin Foods USA senior vice president of marketing Priscila Stanton said in a written statement. “Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night.”The limited-edition flavor is available now exclusively at Walmart. For what it’s worth, the company recommends it be eaten with a drizzle of maple syrup or hot sauce.