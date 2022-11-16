WTF Food News: Spam releases seasonal figgy pudding to offer 'spirit of the holidays in a can'

Not sure what figgy pudding is or why it belongs in a can? Don’t worry — you’re not alone.

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 2:05 pm

SPAM has released a limited-edition Figgy Pudding. - Instagram / spambrand
Instagram / spambrand
SPAM has released a limited-edition Figgy Pudding.
’Tis the season for holiday-spiced WTF food news.

And Minnesota-based canned meat conglomerate Spam is apparently off to the races with the launch of its limited-edition figgy pudding. Limited edition? Well, thank sweet baby Jesus.

The new canned product pays homage to a “savory, sweet and comforting treat” that's a British Christmas favorite, according to the folks at Spam. It reportedly boasts notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove alongside winter-forward flavor profiles such as fig and orange — and pork ... of course.

If you're still trying to figure out what figgy pudding is, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

According to a poll released by none other than Spam itself, 69% of surveyed consumers know what figgy pudding is or have heard of it, but only 17% have had it before.

The term "pudding," in the British sense, refers to a steamed, cakelike dessert. A traditional Christmas version uses expected dessert ingredients such as eggs, brown sugar and spices but with the addition of beef or mutton fat. Yum.

click to enlarge Spam suggests its figgy pudding be set aflame — or served with crackers. - Courtesy Photo / SPAM
Courtesy Photo / SPAM
Spam suggests its figgy pudding be set aflame — or served with crackers.
The Christmas-spiced meat lump isn’t the first holiday-themed WTF food item to cross our path in recent years.

Just last month, waffle giant Eggo partnered with Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Co. for a new Eggo Nog liqueur, and last fall, upscale grocery brand Grey Poupon partnered with a Napa Valley vintner for a mustard-infused wine.

Culinary curiosity seekers take note: Spam's latest canned product is available at the company website as well as on Amazon and at Walmart.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend

By Nina Rangel

StreetFare SA is located at 1916 Austin Hwy.

New rooftop bar 1 Watson opening in downtown San Antonio next month

By Nina Rangel

Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral.

San Antonio airport welcomes chef Johnny Hernandez’s third restaurant concept: Super Bien

By Nina Rangel

Johnny Hernandez is welcoming guests to his third concept inside San Antonio International Airport.

New San Antonio basement venue Versa will begin offering live jazz and cocktails this Friday

By Nina Rangel

Jazz venue Versa will open this Friday in the basement of coffee shop Vice.

Also in Food & Drink

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us