WTF Food News: Spam releases seasonal figgy pudding to offer 'spirit of the holidays in a can'

SPAM has released a limited-edition Figgy Pudding.
’Tis the season for holiday-spiced WTF food news.
And Minnesota-based canned meat conglomerate Spam is apparently off to the races with the launch of its limited-edition figgy pudding. Limited edition? Well, thank sweet baby Jesus.
The new canned product pays homage to a “savory, sweet and comforting treat” that's a British Christmas favorite, according to the folks at Spam. It reportedly boasts notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove alongside winter-forward flavor profiles such as fig and orange — and pork ... of course.
If you're still trying to figure out what figgy pudding is, don’t worry. You’re not alone.
According to a poll released by none other than Spam itself, 69% of surveyed consumers know what figgy pudding is or have heard of it, but only 17% have had it before.
The term "pudding," in the British sense, refers to a steamed, cakelike dessert. A traditional Christmas version uses expected dessert ingredients such as eggs, brown sugar and spices but with the addition of beef or mutton fat. Yum.
Spam suggests its figgy pudding be set aflame — or served with crackers.
The Christmas-spiced meat lump isn’t the first holiday-themed WTF food item to cross our path in recent years.
Just last month, waffle giant Eggo partnered with Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Co. for a new Eggo Nog liqueur
, and last fall, upscale grocery brand Grey Poupon partnered with a Napa Valley vintner for a mustard-infused wine
.
Culinary curiosity seekers take note: Spam's latest canned product is available at the company website
as well as on Amazon and at Walmart.
