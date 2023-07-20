WTF Food News: Tombstone drops dive bar-inspired pizza loaded with deep-fried pub snacks

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tombstone Pizza
Tombstone Pizza's new Bar Snacks Pizza is topped with salty, deep-fried snacks.
Folks who get the drunk munchies while out at their favorite watering hole may take interest in a new release from frozen pizza behemoth Tombstone that marries ‘za with salty, deep-fried snacks.
The Bar Snacks Pizza is apparently the company’s answer to a #BarFood debate on TikTok, featuring whole mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and fried onions as well as jalapeño slices and nacho cheese sauce.
“If anyone knows bar food, it's Tombstone Pizza,” the company’s website proclaims. “Our brand was born in a bar nearly 65 years ago in Medford, WI. Now we're putting bar snack favorites all on one buttery, crispy crust for an unapologetic, over-the-top bold flavor experience.”
“Over-the-top” is right. Why they didn’t just go full ham and add pretzels, peanuts and crushed potato chips, we’ll never know.
Morbidly curious bar snack connoisseurs can only get a taste of the frozen ‘za — which the company values at $25 per pie, double WTF — if they enter a sweepstakes
to win one. Tombstone will randomly select 125 winners from online entries in mid-August, and send them their frozen Bar Snacks Pizza prize.
Whether or not the delivery will include antacids is unclear.
