Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

WTF Food News: Tombstone drops dive bar-inspired pizza loaded with deep-fried pub snacks

The Bar Snacks Pizza is apparently the company’s answer to a #BarFood debate on TikTok.

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 11:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tombstone Pizza's new Bar Snacks Pizza is topped with salty, deep-fried snacks. - Courtesy Photo / Tombstone Pizza
Courtesy Photo / Tombstone Pizza
Tombstone Pizza's new Bar Snacks Pizza is topped with salty, deep-fried snacks.
Folks who get the drunk munchies while out at their favorite watering hole may take interest in a new release from frozen pizza behemoth Tombstone that marries ‘za with salty, deep-fried snacks.

The Bar Snacks Pizza is apparently the company’s answer to a #BarFood debate on TikTok, featuring whole mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and fried onions as well as jalapeño slices and nacho cheese sauce.

“If anyone knows bar food, it's Tombstone Pizza,” the company’s website proclaims. “Our brand was born in a bar nearly 65 years ago in Medford, WI. Now we're putting bar snack favorites all on one buttery, crispy crust for an unapologetic, over-the-top bold flavor experience.”

“Over-the-top” is right. Why they didn’t just go full ham and add pretzels, peanuts and crushed potato chips, we’ll never know.

Morbidly curious bar snack connoisseurs can only get a taste of the frozen ‘za — which the company values at $25 per pie, double WTF — if they enter a sweepstakes to win one. Tombstone will randomly select 125 winners from online entries in mid-August, and send them their frozen Bar Snacks Pizza prize.

Whether or not the delivery will include antacids is unclear.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner

By Nina Rangel

A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

First Look: San Antonio’s La Ruina unveils upstairs bar with sexy, bespoke vibes

By Nina Rangel

La Ruina's new upstairs space.

These six San Antonio chefs will compete at the second annual Adobo Throwdown on Aug. 5-6

By Nina Rangel

Pork adobo with eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.

San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces 18-inch hot dog honoring Wemby

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Wembynaso features an all-beef frank tucked inside an 18-inch French baguette.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us