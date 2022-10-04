Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels for 61st year, starting Nov. 4

click to enlarge
Photo via Instagram / 365thingsaustin
The marks the second year Wursfest is celebrated in the grounds' newish Marktplatz building.
For more than six decades, November has brought the venerable celebration of German food, music and tradition known as Wurstfest to the nearby community of New Braunfels.
This year, the 10-day sausage fest takes place Nov. 4-13.
The annual fest celebrates the city’s heritage with sausage and other food, music, dancing, a carnival and plenty of beer from Germany, Texas and beyond.
This year's Wurstfest marks the second in the grounds' newish Marktplatz building. The original was destroyed in a fire days after the gathering's 2019 iteration.
Wurstfest tickets run $18 online
and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free. While food vendors accept cash and credit cards, you must have drink tickets to purchase beer.
$18-$20, Friday, Nov. 4-Sunday, Nov. 13, 120 Landa St., New Braunfels, (830) 625-9167, wurstfest.com.
