Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Yellowbird, Wurst Behavior: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

One of our top stories also chronicled the theft of a local food truck specializing in Mediterranean donuts.

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 1:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge “We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
“We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu.
This week's top Current food news story shared the details surrounding a major partnership between Austin-based Yellowbird hot sauce and mega-chain Taco Bell, followed closely by opening details for upcoming eateries Wurst Behavior and Make Ready Market.

Sadly, our top stories also chronicled the alleged closure of longtime Broadway eatery Van's Chinese Seafood Restaurant, as well as the theft of a local — brand new — food truck specializing in Mediterranean donuts.

Read on for more.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Betty's Battalion, a landmark bar in San Antonio's Government Hill area, is closing after 37 years

By Brandon Rodriguez

Betty's Battalion, located outside of Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, is scheduled to close a month's end.

First Look: Dinner previews elegant island menu from San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque's next restaurant

By Nina Rangel

Port Royal's whole fried snapper eskovitch was the night's show-stopping dish.

Mediterranean donut trailer Lokmas stolen from far West San Antonio early Wednesday morning

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Lokmas food trailer was stolen by this grey pickup truck.

San Antonio's Asian-inspired beer garden Wurst Behavior sets late-April opening date

By Brandon Rodriguez

“We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us