Yellowbird, Wurst Behavior: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez “We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu.

This week's topfood news story shared the details surrounding a major partnership between Austin-based Yellowbird hot sauce and mega-chain Taco Bell, followed closely by opening details for upcoming eateries Wurst Behavior and Make Ready Market.Sadly, our top stories also chronicled the alleged closure of longtime Broadway eatery Van's Chinese Seafood Restaurant, as well as the theft of a local — brand new — food truck specializing in Mediterranean donuts.Read on for more.