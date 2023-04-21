Yellowbird, Wurst Behavior: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Sadly, our top stories also chronicled the alleged closure of longtime Broadway eatery Van's Chinese Seafood Restaurant, as well as the theft of a local — brand new — food truck specializing in Mediterranean donuts.
Read on for more.
- Texas' Yellowbird hot sauce inks Nacho Fries deal with fast food giant Taco Bell
- San Antonio's Asian-inspired beer garden Wurst Behavior sets late-April opening date
- We now know more about the tenants coming to San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall
- Chef of San Antonio staple Van’s Chinese Seafood Restaurant says restaurant is closing
- Mediterranean donut trailer Lokmas stolen from far West San Antonio early Wednesday morning
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter