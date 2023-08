Yelp users rank San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ as Texas' fourth-best place to eat

Instagram / curryboysbbq Curry Boys BBQ is located at 536 E. Courtland Place.

Gino's Deli Stop N Buy at No. 20



The Pita Shop at No. 42



Taiwan Bowl at No. 43



Benjies Munch at No. 52



Hash Vegan Eatery at No. 56



PB&J with Tay at No. 57



The Magpie at No. 63



La Panadería at No. 64



Viva Vegeria at No. 91



Chef’s Table at No. 95

San Antonio’s Curry Boys BBQ is known for its bubblegum pink exterior and mouthwatering fusion eats. Now it can add another distinction to the list: Yelp users ranked it as the Lone Star State's fourth-best place to eat.The purveyor of bold Texas-meets-Southeast Asian flavors landed the impressive slot on the review site's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023 . Yelp number crunchers ranked restaurants across the state using their total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021 and May 1, 2023.Other Alamo City eateries making the list include:Curry Boys is the third concept from San Antonio restaurateurs Sean Wen and Andrew Ho, who are also partners in Southeast Asian-inspired Cajun seafood spot Pinch Boil House and newly opened Asian-German mashup Wurst Behavior This isn’t the first time Curry Boys, located at 536 E. Courtland Place, has been noticed for its unique eats. The dining spot has also been featured on Hulu’s BBQuest , Thrillist'sseries and in a 2021 issue of Texas Monthly