Yelp users rank San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ as Texas' fourth-best place to eat

The purveyor of bold Texas-meets-Southeast Asian flavors landed the impressive slot on the review site's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023. Yelp number crunchers ranked restaurants across the state using their total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021 and May 1, 2023.
Other Alamo City eateries making the list include:
- Gino's Deli Stop N Buy at No. 20
- The Pita Shop at No. 42
- Taiwan Bowl at No. 43
- Benjies Munch at No. 52
- Hash Vegan Eatery at No. 56
- PB&J with Tay at No. 57
- The Magpie at No. 63
- La Panadería at No. 64
- Viva Vegeria at No. 91
- Chef’s Table at No. 95
This isn’t the first time Curry Boys, located at 536 E. Courtland Place, has been noticed for its unique eats. The dining spot has also been featured on Hulu’s BBQuest, PBS’s Planet BBQ, Thrillist's Travel Texas series and in a 2021 issue of Texas Monthly.
