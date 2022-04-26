Yet another all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Umiya, opening up in Northwest San Antonio

Instagram / umiyasushicc
Umiya offers all-you-can-eat sushi, soups, salads, appetizers and hibachi.
Corpus Christi-based sushi purveyor Umiya is taking over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, MySA reports
.
The location is now sporting a new look, including updated signage, a different color scheme and outdoor decor, the news site reports. A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permit has also been filed to sling booze there, according to a notice posted on its door.
Walk-On’s — owned in part by New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees — quietly shuttered its Huebner Oaks store
amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One other location remains in San Antonio's Hollywood Park neighborhood.
Umiya offers all-you-can eat options for soups, salads, appetizers, hibachi and sushi as well as a full bar, MySA reports. Best-sellers at the Corpus location include the Harbor Bridge Roll, which features deep-fried shrimp tempura stuffed with avocado and cream cheese and topped with snow crab.
An employee of the Corpus location took to Facebook Live to share a 2021 opening for the San Antonio location, but that date has evidently been delayed. It's unclear what's causing that delay, but ongoing shortages the construction and restaurant industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be to blame.
Umiya joins a lineup of new sushi joints that have cropped up in San Antonio, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi
and Sushi Haya
— both in the northeast quadrant — Kura Sushi
at the Alamo Quarry Market and Time to 8
in the Medical Center. Upcoming sushi-heavy spots include Washington State-based Trapper’s
and Cincinnati-based sushi burrito spot Roll On In
. Those will open in Northwest and Northeast San Antonio, respectively.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.