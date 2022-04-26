Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Yet another all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Umiya, opening up in Northwest San Antonio

Umiya joins a lineup of new sushi joints that have cropped up in San Antonio over the past year.

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 5:20 pm

Umiya offers all-you-can-eat sushi, soups, salads, appetizers and hibachi. - INSTAGRAM / UMIYASUSHICC
Instagram / umiyasushicc
Umiya offers all-you-can-eat sushi, soups, salads, appetizers and hibachi.
Corpus Christi-based sushi purveyor Umiya is taking over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, MySA reports.

The location is now sporting a new look, including updated signage, a different color scheme and outdoor decor, the news site reports. A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permit has also been filed to sling booze there, according to a notice posted on its door.

Walk-On’s — owned in part by New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees — quietly shuttered its Huebner Oaks store amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One other location remains in San Antonio's Hollywood Park neighborhood.

Umiya offers all-you-can eat options for soups, salads, appetizers, hibachi and sushi as well as a full bar, MySA reports. Best-sellers at the Corpus location include the Harbor Bridge Roll, which features deep-fried shrimp tempura stuffed with avocado and cream cheese and topped with snow crab.

An employee of the Corpus location took to Facebook Live to share a 2021 opening for the San Antonio location, but that date has evidently been delayed. It's unclear what's causing that delay, but ongoing shortages the construction and restaurant industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be to blame.

Umiya joins a lineup of new sushi joints that have cropped up in San Antonio, including Izumi Sushi & Hibachi and Sushi Haya — both in the northeast quadrant — Kura Sushi at the Alamo Quarry Market and Time to 8 in the Medical Center. Upcoming sushi-heavy spots include Washington State-based Trapper’s and Cincinnati-based sushi burrito spot Roll On In. Those will open in Northwest and Northeast San Antonio, respectively.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

Trending

Owners of San Antonio's Curry Boys and Pinch House opening another St. Mary's Strip venture

By Nina Rangel

Wurst Behavior will be located at 358 E. Craig St.

San Antonio's High Street Wine named one of the top 20 wine bars in the country by Tasting Table

By Nina Rangel

High Street Wine Co.'s highly-curated wine program made national news this week.

Austin-based Smokey Mo’s TX BBQ to open more San Antonio locations as part of growth plan

By Nina Rangel

Austin-based barbecue chain Smokey Mo’s will expand across Texas.

San Antonio vegan venture Cake Thieves Bakery opens brick-and-mortar location

By Nina Rangel

Cake Thieves Bakery is now open at Hackberry Market.

Also in Food & Drink

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us