Yet another cocktail pop-up is heading to San Antonio, and this one is Alice In Wonderland-themed

The pop-up also will offer family friendly sessions during its Aug. 10-31 run.

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 2:49 pm

The Alice Cocktail Experience showed up in Perth, Australia in March.
Instagram / alicecocktailexperienceglobal
The Alice Cocktail Experience showed up in Perth, Australia in March.
A new cocktail pop-up is on its way to San Antonio, and it’s promising to bring along the whimsy of Alice in Wonderland.

The Alice Cocktail Experience On Tour will invite San Antonio guests through the looking glass at an undisclosed Alamo Plaza location from Aug. 10-31.

The 90-minute experience promises to take attendees down the rabbit hole via Wonderland-themed cocktails, according to its promoters. The event also will include interactive activities such as solving riddles and challenges, snacking on “Eat Me” cookies and painting the roses red.

The experience is generally for folks ages 21 and up, but there will be family friendly sessions to accommodate kids as well. Each $47 ticket includes access to the experience plus two themed cocktails.

The Alice In Wonderland pop-up is the latest in series of traveling themed cocktail events to stop in the Alamo City. Others include an Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy and a Peter Pan-themed pop-up, both of which will make their way here this summer.

