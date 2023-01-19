Yet another out-of-town coffee chain brewing plans for San Antonio locations

Instagram / beansandbrews
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is coming to San Antonio.
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will include San Antonio and Austin in a major expansion across six states.
Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews is known in the coffee space for its “high-altitude roasting” process, which occurs at 4,400 feet above sea level in Salt Lake’s mountain valley. Coffee beans are roasted at the lowest possible temperature for the least possible amount of time, which the company says achieves a smoother, more intense flavor.
In addition to its high-altitude roasted coffee, Beans & Brews’ menu offers teas, sodas, frozen drinks and a smattering of food options such as croissant and bagel breakfast sandwiches, panini and pastries.
The coffee chain is the latest of many to plan new stores in The Alamo City. Arkansas-based 7Brew Drive Thru
and Canada’s Tim Horton’s
have recently announced intentions to expand to the San Antonio area, while Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co.
has already opened its first SA location.
Beans & Brews currently operates 68 locations
in Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona. The company did not provide a timeframe for development of the future San Antonio stores.
