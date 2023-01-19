Yet another out-of-town coffee chain brewing plans for San Antonio locations

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will open a total of 40 new stores in San Antonio and Austin.

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 10:42 am

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is coming to San Antonio. - Instagram / beansandbrews
Instagram / beansandbrews
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is coming to San Antonio.
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will include San Antonio and Austin in a major expansion across six states.

Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews is known in the coffee space for its “high-altitude roasting” process, which occurs at 4,400 feet above sea level in Salt Lake’s mountain valley. Coffee beans are roasted at the lowest possible temperature for the least possible amount of time, which the company says achieves a smoother, more intense flavor.

In addition to its high-altitude roasted coffee, Beans & Brews’ menu offers teas, sodas, frozen drinks and a smattering of food options such as croissant and bagel breakfast sandwiches, panini and pastries.

The coffee chain is the latest of many to plan new stores in The Alamo City. Arkansas-based 7Brew Drive Thru and Canada’s Tim Horton’s have recently announced intentions to expand to the San Antonio area, while Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co. has already opened its first SA location.

Beans & Brews currently operates 68 locations in Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona. The company did not provide a timeframe for development of the future San Antonio stores.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell

By Nina Rangel

Moses Rose’s is the last critical hurdle to clear for work to start on the proposed Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.

San Antonio mobile kitchen Guerito’s Red Tacos expanding with brick-and-mortar location

By Nina Rangel

Food truck Guerito's Red Tacos will continue to operate its mobile kitchen after the launch of its new restaurant.

Camp Hot Wells on San Antonio's Mission Reach teases opening in online posts

By Nina Rangel

Camp Hot Wells is situated near the original Hot Wells Hotel site.

Free Asian New Year Fest to take place Jan. 21-22 at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall

By Nina Rangel

Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery will serve food at this year's Asian New Year Festival.

Also in Food & Drink

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us