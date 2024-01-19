LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Yet another San Antonio Chick-fil-A has opened, this one by Ingram Park Mall

The new restaurant, owned and operated by a local franchisee, will bring 120 jobs to the area.

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge A new Chick-fil-A has opened in San Antonio. - Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A
Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A
A new Chick-fil-A has opened in San Antonio.
The number of San Antonio Chick-fil-A locations keeps on growing. Another opened this week near Ingram Park Mall.

The new restaurant, 5552 Northwest Loop 410, will bring 120 jobs to the area, according to a statement from the Atlanta-based chain.

The new unit is owned and operated by Adriana Ramirez-Bustamante, who began her career with Chick-fil-A in 2003 as a store team member in Statesville, North Carolina, officials said. In 2015, she relocated to SA to become owner-operator of the restaurant at the intersection of Huebner and Babcock roads, which she will continue to operate along with the new one.

“Chick-fil-A has opened many doors for me and my family, which I do not take lightly,” Ramirez-Bustamante said in a press release. “I have since been devoted to making an impact in my community. I am excited to build on what we’ve accomplished in San Antonio these past eight years and open more doors for others through Chick-fil-A.”

The new location began serving this Thursday.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

