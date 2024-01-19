Yet another San Antonio Chick-fil-A has opened, this one by Ingram Park Mall

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A A new Chick-fil-A has opened in San Antonio.

The number of San Antonio Chick-fil-A locations keeps on growing. Another opened this week near Ingram Park Mall.The new restaurant, 5552 Northwest Loop 410, will bring 120 jobs to the area, according to a statement from the Atlanta-based chain.The new unit is owned and operated by Adriana Ramirez-Bustamante, who began her career with Chick-fil-A in 2003 as a store team member in Statesville, North Carolina, officials said. In 2015, she relocated to SA to become owner-operator of the restaurant at the intersection of Huebner and Babcock roads, which she will continue to operate along with the new one.“Chick-fil-A has opened many doors for me and my family, which I do not take lightly,” Ramirez-Bustamante said in a press release. “I have since been devoted to making an impact in my community. I am excited to build on what we’ve accomplished in San Antonio these past eight years and open more doors for others through Chick-fil-A.”The new location began serving this Thursday.